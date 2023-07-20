[OPINION] The ICC’s long and winding road

'The case is no laughing matter, and July 18, 2023, when the ICC decided to resume the investigation of the Duterte drug war killings in the Philippines, is a sad day for Filipinos'

Former president Duterte laughed off the possibility of an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into his drug war. This was according to former PNP chief Bato de la Rosa, who also dismissed any concern on his part about a case likely to implicate him as well. He claimed even an ICC warrant for his arrest would not bother him; he would just stay at home. He could still go abroad if he felt the urge to travel. He would just restrict his trips to some 70 countries “unfriendly to ICC.”

But the case is no laughing matter, and July 18, 2023, when the ICC decided to resume the investigation of the Duterte drug war killings in the Philippines, is a sad day for Filipinos. Those responsible for the implementation of the drug war and the functionaries engaged in the administration of justice have greater reason for sadness, regret, and, perhaps, even a measure of guilt. Greater prudence, diligence, and courage on their part in addressing extrajudicial killings might have persuaded the ICC to drop the charges. Or, more to the point, reduced the body count below the threshold that would trigger ICC concern.

Even those not directly involved in the drug war cannot entirely escape the stain from the case; the history of impunity, repeatedly raised by human rights advocates in the Philippines and abroad, unfortunately lends credence to the charges. It is the ICC, fortunately, rather than the International Court of Justice (ICJ), that is conducting the investigation. The ICC prosecutes cases against individuals; the ICJ, which acts against states, would have implied greater culpability of established bureaucracies.

In his ANC interview on the ICC decision to continue the case, Dela Rosa remained defiant. He declared that he was ready to be executed, except he was not willing to be arrested – because he did not wage the drug wars for personal profit. If actually indicted, he could presumably plead that he was only following orders. After the post-World War II Nuremberg and Tokyo trials of war criminals, however, this excuse, although still invoked, has become less persuasive.

While the drug trade was a problem that the public recognized, it was also clear that the Duterte camp had hyped up the problem as a key part of its presidential campaign strategy. Savvy marketing experts projected the Philippines as a near-narco state that needed the skills Duterte allegedly demonstrated in Davao to control the drug trade. In any case, the opposition to the drug war was based not on its need but on its brutal implementation.

Still, whatever political colors they carry, no Filipino should rejoice that an international court has found reasons to investigate the man voted by the majority of the electorate as head of state and government for alleged “crimes against humanity.” The list of leaders charged with such crimes include the German Nazi architects of the Holocaust, whose efficiency Duterte praised, and, most recently, Duterte’s friend, Russian president Vladimir Putin, for the targeting of civilian infrastructure and civilians in its aggression against Ukraine and for the forced transport of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The ICC, however, began to operate only in 2002, with the ratification of the Rome Statute. The Philippines ratified the Rome Statue in 2011 and became subject to ICC jurisdiction. Since 2002, the suspects the ICC has indicted have come mainly Africa, with Libya’s Muammar al-Qaddafi probably the best known to Filipinos. The African Union has accused the ICC of prejudice against Africa. That charge has become less valid. Duterte now holds the distinction of being the first former head of state from Asia to come before the scrutiny of the ICC.

The families of EJK victims can take consolation and hope that the ICC has heard and found their call for justice credible and deserving of redress. But, as Ruben Carranza of the International Center for Transitional Justice has cautioned, they must prepare for a protracted campaign for justice and temper their expectations. The ICC still has to identify the people who will face charges. Assuming it does indict Duterte, it then has to prove that he is guilty of the charges brought against him. Duterte deserves his day in court, though he will decline to make an appearance.

Then-senator Marcos Jr. supported the ratification of the Rome Statute as important for the protection of human rights. Although the Philippines has withdrawn from the ICC, it is still legally obliged to support the ICC process. But he has remained at this time a defender of Duterte and does not intend to cooperate with the ICC investigation. Not because binding the Philippines to the norms of an international organization threatens its sovereignty. Not when it is invoking international law in the defense of the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the West Philippine Sea.

With the Marcos Jr. administration refusing to cooperate with the ICC investigation, the ICC case is no more than a minor inconvenience to Duterte and Dela Rosa. Duterte does not enjoy traveling anyway. And they seem impervious to the impact of indictment for crimes against humanity on their reputation and the legacy they will leave their descendants. How they will be remembered after they have passed on appears of little importance to them. Or its effect on the country’s standing among nations.

Only on one point did Dela Rosa seem uncertain. How will indictment affect his plan to run for reelection? What matters then for potential indictees and for the politicians identified with them is the public perception of the meaning and potential consequences of the ICC case for the country – and the battle for the shaping of the narrative. – Rappler.com

Edilberto de Jesus is a senior research fellow at the Ateneo School of Government.