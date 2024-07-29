[OPINION] To the residents of sinking Metro Manila, is there relief?

There is. But President Marcos can also just put an end to all these reclamations in Manila Bay.

Typhoon Carina did not make landfall. Yet, it enhanced the southwest monsoon, which affected Metro Manila and Central Luzon. Carina was not in the category of Super Typhoon Yolanda, but it still left people dead, homes ruined and, millions suffering.

It is a fact that the City of Manila is sinking. However, it is also a fact that there are cities in the world which are worse off. They are doing far better in keeping floods in check. It’s true that there are many reasons why our streets are easily flooded. But it’s difficult to ignore that at the heart of this accelerating disaster is the destruction of something Filipinos hold dear — Manila Bay.

The COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to untold suffering. It also gave cover to unthinkable graft (such as the Pharmally scam). We have since discovered that while the rest of the country was locked up, a group of officials and corporates were busy wrecking the National Patrimony. A single reclamation project can destroy entire segments of sea life. Manila Bay is plagued by several. It happened under the watch of former president Rodrigo Duterte. That man once announced he won’t allow a single reclamation. By the end of his term, as Filipinos began flocking back to CCP and other areas, we were all flabbergasted by what we saw. Manila Bay as we knew it was practically buried.

As Carina’s floods subsided, the proponents of reclamation cautioned senators and the Department of Public Works and Highways against using the destruction of Manila Bay as a “scapegoat.” They say, “flooding has many causes, so let’s study those first.” A reasonable soundbite. But what it really means is, let’s get everyone mired in years of “studies” while we quietly finish our reclamations.

Carina is just the start of the typhoon season. There’s little debate on what needs fixing first. While fighting floods involves multiple solutions, dumping trillions of tons of sand in Manila Bay isn’t one of them. It’s certainly not helping things. We can unclog every estero, and dredge every river but, ultimately, those waters need a natural basin to flow out to. Where is that basin now?

Why sacrifice history, environment?

Businessmen and some economists argue that reclamations have benefits. Oh, no one doubts that there are billions upon billions to be made. But this is Manila Bay we are talking about. It’s where ordinary Filipinos built a childhood of memories. To developers it might just be another opportunity for “unlocking value” (read: profits). But to the public, it’s a place for dates, family weekends, or for intrepid high schoolers the “unscheduled” field trip. The country needs money, true. But how many times do we have to sacrifice society, history and the environment on its Altar?

More importantly, for whose economic benefit are the millions of Filipinos really making these sacrifices for? It’s a fair question to ask because the damage caused by reclamations will result in massive government spending for decades. As some senators pointed out, for 2024 the government needed more than P260 Billion for “flood mitigation.” Taxpayers, who already sacrificed Manila Bay, will be asked to pay for this every year. And with more reclamations, these costs will rise as fast as the floods. Ultimately, whatever the government earns from the reclamations will just be offset by increased spending to mitigate its effects.

It’s not just the government that stands to be shortchanged. Property values decrease because of frequent flooding. “Flood free” homes are either too far away or much more expensive. With the damage from Carina, insurance premiums (for houses and cars) will increase as insurance companies adjust to the higher risk. Eventually, even luxury “commercial estates” become unpalatable, forcing residents and tenants to move elsewhere.

On December 18, 2008, the Supreme Court ruled (G.R. 171947-48) that 13 government agencies must clean up, rehabilitate, and preserve Manila Bay. Officials were ordered to “restore and maintain its waters to SB level to make them fit for swimming, skin-diving, and other forms of contact recreation.”

Perhaps it is time for the officials concerned to explain to the High Court what induced them to unleash more than 20 reclamations instead.

Liable for damage

Beyond that, there are strands of litigation in several countries where environmentally destructive entities are deemed liable for the damage their activities cause others. So far, the type of litigation in the Philippines has been “tame,” even forgiving in comparison — content with simply stopping environmental degradation. The frustration following Carina however, demonstrates that we are reaching a tipping point. When even mere squalls wreak havoc and put our cities to a halt, those who suffer the effects will begin to seek relief, not just against officials but against private interests.

Courts in other countries have employed concepts like “polluter pays,” “absolute liability,” “public trust” or “community rights” (which doesn’t require proof injury). Though a similar legal framework exists in the Philippines (based on a quick legal survey), they have not yet been tested in the context of Manila Bay and the accelerating floods. In Resident Marine Mammals v Reyes, G.R. No 180771 (2015), the Supreme Court held that any Filipino citizen is “a steward of nature” and may sue to enforce environmental laws. Although the Supreme Court once ruled (Mosqueda v PBGEA, 2016) that environmental principles can’t be imposed “based on anxiety or emotion”, it’s difficult to dismiss the repeated suffering of millions as mere emotional concerns.

And with the 2008 Supreme Court decision protecting Manila Bay still standing, it would be unwise to dismiss the grievance of Marikenyos and Bulakenyos as baseless.

Before we reach that point, the President can decisively put an end to these reclamations. Like EJKs, the anti-WPS pivot, and POGOs, the destruction of Manila Bay is another legacy of his predecessor that saddles him with problems. It would be wise to be rid of them before his opponents use these floods as proof of ineptness. He will be fighting a powerful lobby but, millions of Filipinos will thank him.

In 2008, when the Manila Bay ruling came out a lot of naysayers questioned its practicality. Sixteen years later, it’s clear that the Supreme Court got it right. Things will not get better until Manila Bay is healed. One way or another, it’s time to listen to the wisdom of the courts. – Rappler.com

John Molo is a partner in Mosveldtt Law and a Board member of the Philippine Bar Association. He chairs the political law cluster of the UP College of Law and has argued before the Philippine Supreme Court and international tribunals. He is the coordinator (accountability layer) for #FactsFirstPh and speaks on disinformation across the region.