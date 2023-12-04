[OPINION] Making a case for 100% renewable energy: The 1.5°C goal in the PH power sector

'The government may point fingers at other countries, but the climate justice owed to developing countries like ours by historically polluting nations is not detached from the urgency of our own abandonment of fossil fuel dependence'

As the United Nations climate talks in Dubai come in full swing, nations are expected to enhance climate commitments to stay the course of limiting global warming to 1.5°C by 2100, guided by the first Global Stocktake. For the Philippines, a first-of-its-kind 1.5 ̊C scenario modeling for the power sector recently became available from Climate Analytics, a global climate science and policy institute. The findings show what the Philippine government must embrace at and beyond COP 28: that it is entirely feasible to turn our power sector compatible to 1.5°C, shifting to 100% renewable energy while delivering beneficial outcomes for Filipinos.

It cannot be emphasized enough why 1.5°C is important – it is a warming threshold that, if breached, entails an acceleration of the climate crisis to a point of no return, and catastrophes of scales science can no longer fully predict. One can only look back to the decade-old memory of Typhoon Yolanda to have a vivid picture of what could be the norm in a world beyond 1.5°C.

Much of what it takes to turn the 1.5°C possibility into a reality lies in the right policies and funding. At climate conversations, the Philippines – government and civic movements alike – has consistently urged for the delivery of loss and damage reparation and climate finance owed to us by historical polluters for our adaptation and mitigation. While much is still wanting on this end, the Philippine government’s policies concerning climate change – especially in the power sector – are another terrible cause for alarm.

Government agencies comprising the country delegation in COP28, led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, have time and again reiterated the need for science-based governance under the helm of Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga. Even Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla himself said, “Decisions must be science-based in diversifying the country’s energy sources.” The Climate Analytics report makes the case for a scientifically feasible 1.5°C future – and is now a litmus test for the truth of government policies’ compatibility with climate science.

The report finds that the abundant renewable energy potential of the Philippines – at least 1,200 GW for wind and solar alone, even excluding high biodiversity and protected areas, can meet future demand and provide more affordable electricity than the fossil-dependent business-as-usual trajectory. There is simply no reason for DOE to pick the path of dangerous distractions and unproven technologies in the form of fossil gas, nuclear power, and others, as it is currently doing.

Claims that the continued presence of fossil fuels is necessary to support the transition to RE, including through providing the baseload power to help manage the variability of renewables, are inaccurate. Studies have shown that baseload coal is intermittent, while RE can provide baseload power and is actually already part of the baseload power of some European countries. In our case, there is a path that allows us to ditch fossil fuels while still meeting our energy requirements at the speed needed to help keep 1.5°C alive. This means increasing the share of diverse RE sources in the power mix to 90% to be achieved by 2030, and 100% by 2040; compared to DOE’s targets of 35% by 2030, and 50% by 2040.

As we head to COP, the Philippine delegation should also recognize that we will lose ground in our call for 1.5°C in the negotiations, if we ourselves do not commit to it. Climate Analytics’ report does not only show that 1.5°C is possible – it is also an admonition that we have not done enough. Fossil fuels are still reflected in the country’s nationally determined contribution (NDC), with our unconditional commitment retained at a paltry 2.71%. The NDC is a country’s commitment to reduce GHG emissions under the Paris Agreement, of which the unconditional part comes from the country’s own resources, while the conditional portion is subject to assistance from developed nations.

The government may point fingers at other countries, but the climate justice owed to developing countries like ours by historically polluting nations is not detached from the urgency of our own abandonment of fossil fuel dependence.

There is a path to achieving a transformed and climate goal-aligned power sector. Transitioning away from fossil fuels will result in lower electricity costs, over a million jobs, and reduced GHG emissions. For a country that is one of the most vulnerable to climate change and suffering from power woes, a full renewable energy transition is a win-win solution. We contribute more to averting worse climate impacts, reducing electricity prices, and creating jobs. We will save lives. But the window to achieve all that is fast closing.

Limiting global warming to 1.5°C is not an option, but a scientific and possible goal. There is no negotiation with the planet and its climate, only actions and consequences. It is the number that needs to be met if the Philippines is to help avert worsening climate change for its people. It is not a matter of discussion. It is a matter of survival. – Rappler.com

Avril de Torres is the Deputy Executive Director of the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development. She is an environmental and energy lawyer, who holds a Juris Doctor degree and Master in Public Management degree, Energy Transitions Track from the Ateneo de Manila University.