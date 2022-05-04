[OPINION] A movement like no other

In an arena of the atypical, to fixate on the conventional is to be oblivious to what’s unfolding

“Gusto mo ng sticker?” I looked up from the soup I was preoccupied with and saw a senior citizen hovering over me. In his hand was a wad of pink stickers. I smiled and said, “Huwag na sa akin, sir. Sa iba na lang para dagdag.” He insisted, jabbing the sticker closer, “Kunin mo na. ‘Bigay mo pag may nakausap ka.” I accepted and mused about what just happened as I watched him walk to another table to repeat the process.

I found myself wondering again when I entered a store where the clerk wore a pink apron. I made a subtle comment about his choice of color. What followed was a masterclass on how to persuade others. Except I was the one being “converted.” I told the clerk that I was for VP Leni, but I also told him that even if I wasn’t, he would’ve converted me. We took a photo together. And just before I left, he gave me flyers. “Ipamigay nyo, sir, ha.”

A lot has been written about Vice President Robredo’s unconventional journey. But it’s when you’re touched by real-life examples that you feel how phenomenal it truly is. Responding to her call for house-to-house campaigns, her supporters have gone beyond rallies and caravans.

It’s this massive “H2H” push that’s disrupting projections and producing “anomalies.” My parents had different choices in 2016. Now they’re coordinating their sorties. With my siblings, they’ve torn through the boxes of flyers and other materials we ordered in a matter of days. We even see celebrities doing the rounds. If 10 months ago you told me that Kuh Ledesma or Gary V would be walking in markets in this sweltering heat, I’d call you crazy. Yet, there they are.

Spillover effects are felt online with senior citizens serving in the digital frontlines. The young create memes/fact checks, while their elders do the carpet-bombing. Two generations tightly coordinated in their election activism.

“You lit a spark!” exclaimed Maria Ressa in her interview with the Vice President. Indeed, she has tapped into something that’s escapes precise calculation. Which is exactly what was needed in this uphill battle. When this election cycle opened, we faced a sophisticated disinformation machinery powered by ill-gotten wealth, bolstered by political dynasties and a legion of operators.

Something doesn’t compute

Conventional wisdom dictates that this kind of arsenal is “unbeatable” – and the surveys agreed. After all, what’s more “conventional” than a standard election survey? However, the Vice President’s house-to-house maneuver is anything but. And in an arena of the atypical, to fixate on the conventional, is to be oblivious to what’s unfolding.

“Something just doesn’t compute,” I told some friends the other day. If defeat is assured, then this movement should be sputtering. Instead, you see political veterans like Alvarez, Salceda, and several key governors shifting their allegiance. Labor unions and transport organizations make history, just like the Moro Islamic Liberation Front – by breaking their political “neutrality” and choosing the Vice President. You look at these and wonder what they’re all sensing.

Perhaps something significant enough to make someone nervous. Because otherwise the attacks against the Vice President’s family don’t make sense. After all, one doesn’t waste ammunition on a sinking ship. As I told a community of fact checkers – if the troll farms are on overdrive, it signals that they’re hurting. And when they swarmed the Vice President’s children, it confirmed that someone’s panicking.

They have good reason to. The Vice President’s call (“Suyurin hanggang dulo”) unveiled a determined army that’s beyond anything ever seen. Trapos and their operators may have dismissed her rallies as “unproductive activities.” But now they’re stymied by the legions of doctors, religious workers, students, and celebrities combing through communities.

That’s why the power of the Vice President’s “tao-sa-tao” campaign cannot be understated. When thousands step out of their comfort zones to engage absolute strangers just because she asked them to, you wonder how far the pattern has been shifted. And when you encounter them while you’re eating lunch, during a check-up, or while buying coffee (such as I did), you begin to understand how this undercurrent evades traditional measurement.

As we enter the homestretch, there are two realities worth sharing. First, Filipino voters “lock-in” their votes only a few days before election (up to 18% decide on Election day itself). Second, surveys are, by definition, time-bound (they measure the past). Taken together, what do these mean? In an election where “late deciding-voters” can reach up to 45%, don’t let responses to a weeks-old study impact your determination.

Yes, surveys are good reality checks. But when the ground is shifting, or the air is getting heavy, you don’t open yesterday’s newspaper to check what’s unfolding in front of you. In the context of the pink movement’s atypical nature and the anomalies it creates, what 67 million voters will do a few days from now remains an open question. In an election like no other, this movement continues to defy expectations.

How do you capture a gathering storm? – Rappler.com

John Molo practices commercial litigation and arbitration. He teaches Constitutional Law at UP, is a Trustee of the Philippine Bar Association and is a past president of the Harvard Law School Alumni Association.