[OPINION] Promoting rightsizing: On poorly made government forms and bureaucracy hell

A recently launched effort aims to “rightsize” government offices for greater effectiveness and efficiency. This is a hugely important initiative, many times implemented in the Philippines and in other countries but, frequently, with weak oversight of actual costs and presumed benefits, thus leaving outcomes unclear and uncertain. We can now deploy sophisticated, technical tools to do a more careful implementation of these initiatives. We can begin with basic, baby-steps to gather low-hanging fruit.

Starting with rightsizing the forms typically required as the first step in any official transaction. Such forms seek information on clients and detail their respective rights and obligations relating to the issues of concern. To reduce costs, governments often use poorly printed forms on inferior, easily torn paper. They also restrict the space for client responses and use smaller fonts for their own texts. Private companies do the same; think of the forms that banks and insurance companies inflict on clients. Carelessly implemented, this approach inconveniences two groups: the ageing generation with fading vision and arthritic fingers and the younger generations deficient in reading and writing skills – but also the staff who will waste company time deciphering and misreading client penmanship.

The information contained in these forms often focus on meticulously covering the companies from legal liabilities and limiting the potential claims of clients. They do not much care that clients skip the fine print. The more important concern seeks to ensure that their lawyers can show that the clients had signed off on corporate disclaimers. But why scrimp on the space for customers to provide the information companies require? Philippine baptismal names (often with one or two middle names added to the mother’s maiden surname and, sometimes, the suffix “Jr.” or “Sr.”) Even postal addresses have become longer and take up more space, with the frequent requirement to include barangay and regional information.

“Duly accomplished and legally authenticated” forms are particularly important among poor, low-trust and litigious societies, which is where the World Values Surveys place the Philippines. Note the many street-level storefronts offering notarial services. The extent to which these elements interact and reinforce each other calls for serious social science research. Trust supplies a unifying bond that serves as social capital promoting communal, collaborative action critical to economic development and the preservation of democracy.

Is it right to attribute the low level of trust in some communities to the people’s poverty? Is the trust deficit the reason for the recourse to lawyers and the power of the legal profession? Alternatively, is it the growing complexity of the laws and their increasing intrusion into more areas of life – perhaps also a function of the elevated status and influence of lawyers in government and the professions – that foster litigiousness? In which other society do bar topnotchers merit headline coverage in media and where lawyers routinely attach “Atty.” to their names? But I digress; the sociological/legal inquiry requires its own treatment.

The point regarding the problem of filling up forms remains. Consider the number of government offices issuing their own IDs for doing business with them. It is not unusual for people to use different forms of their name in filling out forms, sometimes omitting middle names or initials or using nicknames to save time. Add the multiple IDs required for some transactions. (I tried to open a savings account at a BDO branch and failed; I was not carrying the three official IDs required.) Once a name has been accepted in a valid ID, proving that IDs carrying different names refer to the same individual can lead to frustrating, time-consuming, costly complications.

Bank personnel receiving an ID whose information does not exactly match the details in their official records will require additional verification checks before allowing access to your account. To complete some government transactions, bureaucrats may require the hapless citizen to engage the help of lawyers, especially when the official birth certificate presented as ID carries a name unknown to the owners and never actually used, because they were never involved in the naming process. Legal services may be required to confirm, with the necessary bells and whistles, that one individual has a legitimate claim to more than one name.

At home and even overseas, the passport issued by the Department or Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides one of the strongest proofs of identity. In my Philippine passport as in my original birth certificate, my maternal, middle name included an “ñ.” When I renewed my passport in 2018, the DFA informed me that their computers lacked the “ñ” and that I have to settle for “n.”

It seemed totally absurd that the DFA, which has historically and regularly conducted business with the Hispanic world, would adopt a system that dismissed the country’s Hispanic history and legacy. And I have had to explain to other institutions subsequently why my passport listed a different maternal surname from that in my birth certificate (and most of my identification cards). Hopefully, the next time I renew my passport, a better-funded, smarter DFA will have smarter computers.

So, sure, let’s do rightsizing – starting with whatever national agency or office in each bureaucracy is accountable for producing office forms. Surely, it is not too much to expect standard forms that can conveniently contain the information they are supposed to carry. – Rappler.com

Edilberto de Jesus is a senior research fellow at the Ateneo School of Government.