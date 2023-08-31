[Just Saying] Reasons the new travel regulations are wrong

The new travel regulations – which have just been temporarily suspended by the Department of Justice – are both wrong and dangerous from the constitutional and legal point of view. They unduly restrict the right to travel by all Filipinos. Contained in the Bill of Rights alongside the freedoms of speech, press, expression, association, and religion among others, Article 3 Section 6 of the 1987 Constitution unequivocally guarantees that the right to travel cannot be impaired except in the interest of national security, public safety, or public health, as may be provided by law.

There is no dispute that trafficking in persons should be stopped, and one way of doing so would be to exercise vigilance in ports of entry and exit. However the way to address this problem should not be by infringing on the other fundamental rights and freedoms granted to citizens in the Constitution. That is why the determination of national security, public safety, and public health by way of exception must be examined seriously and scrutinized lengthily lest transgression of the constitutional rights of others – not necessarily a suspect – might occur. For the application of those exceptions, there must exist a clear and present danger to the state that might lead to its destruction. Trafficking in persons is a heinous crime, to be sure, but the remedy must not find its way to the curtailment of the rights of citizens other than those who are truly guilty.

Indeed, the abhorrent aspects of the new regulations can easily be demonstrated:

First. If an immigration officer (IO) thinks that the financial capability or purpose of a Filipino about to travel abroad is not satisfactory, the IO can bar him/her from leaving the country even in the absence of any demonstrable danger to national security, public safety, and public health. The basis for the deprivation of the right to travel will just be an impromptu and subjective judgment arising from a random determination that the documents are lacking or the purpose is questionable. A traveler immediately becomes either a “potential victim” in relation to trafficking, or conversely, a “potential trafficker” without incriminating probable cause, thus violating his/her constitutional right to be presumed innocent. This is just fundamentally repugnant.

Second. If travelers do not want to reveal other information regarding their financial capability, they are essentially meted out a penalty of no-travel without due process of law – all because such refusal has not sat well with the IO, a non-judge, even if there is no convincing and clear proof to justify the deprivation of their right to travel. And if travelers are forced due to desperation to show protected information under the Data Privacy Law and confidential bank accounts pursuant to the Bank Secrecy Law, would not this be tantamount to being subjected to unlawful search without a warrant prohibited under the Constitution?

Third. To intrude into the protected rights of a Filipino citizen, there must be a showing of clear and present danger to the state, and there should be no other least intrusive means other than such infringement or restriction to travel in order to address the problem of trafficking. In other words, deprivation of a constitutional right should not be the means to protect a citizen, even from a serious problem like trafficking. The panopoly of government power funded not only by its normal budget but also by millions of intelligence funds can be used for legitimate surveillance and investigation so that the real culprits can be known even before they set foot on the airport. The burden of inconvenience must not be shifted to the ordinary traveler.

Fourth. The regulations are clearly discriminatory and against ordinary wage earners who have a sincere desire to travel and who constitute majority of our population. One can just imagine a millionaire going smoothly through the immigration check answering only a few questions or without being questioned at all, while the ordinary wage earner will be subjected to a plethora of unnerving questions, initially given an eye of suspicion. This is unequal treatment in its most blatant manifestation. No one should be unduly discriminated based on financial capacity or resources.

Fifth. The safety of some minor Filipinos may be placed in danger by the new regulation. Contained in the part of the regulation entitled “MINORS” is section 2.2 (a) providing that passengers traveling with a minor shall present a DSWD Certificate of Exemption from the Travel Clearance Certificate (TCC) “if the parents are not married and the minor is traveling with the biological father who has sole parental authority or legal custody of the minor.”

In the Philippines, it is basic to the point of being elementary that the child of parents who are not married is an illegitimate child. According to the law (Article 176 of the Family Code) and Supreme Court jurisprudence (Briones vs Miguel G.R. No. 156343, October 18, 2004), only the mother – not the biological father – has principal parental authority over an illegitimate child. And custody of the child is the necessary consequence of such parental authority. No court can even grant principal parental authority to the father of an illegitimate child (except through adoption) while the mother is living because to do so is against the law (Grande vs. Antonio G.R. NO. 206248, February 18, 2014).

The provision in the new regulation of an illegitimate child under the enunciated “sole parental authority” of the father is absolutely wrong. It is very dangerous because corrupt officials can make use of this flawed requirement to expedite the kidnapping of minor illegitimate children, thereby illegally depriving the mother of the rightful custody of her illegitimate children. It may even lead to trafficking if the father of those illegitimate children is so irresponsible and unscrupulous as to even have his child taken by anybody for a fee.

Indeed “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.” No matter how noble the idea of protecting children from trafficking, if the regulation is in itself defective, the children’s road to hell may even be hastened.

Fundamentally, the Constitution clearly announces that Filipinos shall have – not a privilege, but – the right to travel. We need not ask permission to exercise a right, we can just responsibly do it. It must be honored and implemented as such. When one goes in front of an immigration officer and present his/her passport with visa and boarding pass, he/she is saying “I, as a citizen, am notifying you that I am exercising my constitutionally protected right to travel going out of the country, and so let me pass.” There should be no option but to let one pass. That should be the default mode. But now, because of the many requirements and the wide discretion granted to the IOs, the Filipino traveler in effect is compelled to request, “Sir/Maam, may I go out?”

How constitutionally sickening is that, especially when foreign countries, via their grant of visas in our favor, have already satisfied themselves of our acceptability to enter and sojourn in their country? It becomes more disgusting when the one who deems us not deserving to travel is a Filipino working inside the Philippine airport.

Usually going to the airport for departure and arrival is a very enjoyable experience. It is fun just to walk around the airport waiting for check-in and boarding. If the regulations are enforced, the mood will definitely change. It will be one of nervousness and uncertainty. The airport will be a symbol of alienation, suspicion, and even animosity, which a traveler must get through. I continue to ask why this administration wishes to subject the Filipino traveler to much useless mental anxiety? It does not make sense. It is irrational.

At the very least, the new travel regulations must again be studied with the safeguard under the Bill of Rights in the Constitution given equal importance and implementation. – Rappler.com

Mel Sta Maria is former dean of the Far Eastern University (FEU) Institute of Law. He teaches law at FEU, Ateneo School of Law, University of Santo Tomas, Pamantasang Lungsod ng Maynila, and the University of Makati; hosts shows on both radio and Youtube; and has authored several books on law, politics, and current events.