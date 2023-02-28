[OPINION] The shortage, hoarding, and import default

'Considering the memorandum of the Executive Secretary as an authorization to import is irregular. Putting the carriage before the horse and disregarding the SRA is irregular.'

Whenever there is breaking news coming out of the Department of Agriculture (DA), it invariably involves all three of these words or very close synonyms of each. Not only do we constantly hear of a shortage, but almost in the same breath we hear it caused by hoarding or the deliberate constriction of supply that either explains the scarcity as man-made, premeditated, and illegal, or that had not there been such hoarding then supply would have been adequate.

To support the hoarding rationale and debunk any claims of agricultural mismanagement and incompetence, photographs of warehouses filled to the rafters and bursting with supply make the rounds. Never mind that these images of plenty are not validated by the economics of supply and demand where the ridiculously high prices of these agricultural products reflect true supply constraints.

The last word in this sequential three-step barn dance provides the typical palliative. Importation is the Department of Agriculture’s go-to remedy for the shortage.

When importations do not address the root cause of the shortage, then the problem recurs. This explains some of the haste behind the de ja vu importation of 440,000 metric tons (MT) of sugar where within three days sans the approval of the Sugar Regulatory Commission shipment was allowed through three chosen traders.

Last January 12, the senior undersecretary for agriculture recommended importing the sugar. The following day, the Executive Secretary issued a memorandum allowing the importation.

The charter of the SRA (Executive Order 18, series of 1986) vests it with the sole authority to issue permits and licenses such as sugar importation orders.

The recent importation skipped the declaration of shortage requisite and the usual accusations of hoarding. We heard those before ad nauseam. To expedite matters, based on fears of an emergency, the recent importation also skipped SRA protocols built into the approval process. These include licensing specific traders. Of the numerous traders typically employed to democratize such huge import revenues from 440,000 MT, this particular importation is likely to enrich only three. Three out of many is technically a cartel.

The three-step cha-cha warped into a one-step leap and the disregard for protocols was quickly brushed aside as penultimate officials claimed there was “nothing irregular” with the importation.

Considering the memorandum of the Executive Secretary as an authorization to import is irregular. Putting the carriage before the horse and disregarding the SRA is irregular. Limiting such an amount to three traders is irregular and reeks of cartelization. Worse, since the SRA was not in the loop on this, then the process of vetting the three traders was likewise irregular.

At the end of the day, this importation will earn the greatest margins for a cartel of three at the expense of thousands of sugar farmers and planters. This does not augur well for domestic agriculture in terms of developing food security and combatting food inflation. That is perhaps the most irregular aspect of this recent importation.

Despite outstripping neighboring ASEAN countries in economic expansion, as we belatedly enter the post-pandemic stage, one undeniable and inconvenient reality that afflicts the greater public still grappling with high prices is the fact that we remain cursed with the highest food inflation in the region. Never mind that we had deliberately injected buckets of presidential powers and testosterone into the DA that is principally responsible for these historical highest if not the most absurd kitchen table prices of even the most basic food essentials.

The concentration of power and authority should have been a plus. Instead, it has turned into an irony. Even an absurdity.

Philippine food inflation rose from 10.2% to 10.7% last month. Among the basket of goods tracking inflation under the consumer price index (CPI), food inflation accounts for the highest category compared even to energy, fuels, and utilities which account for a close second at 8.7%. Do the math. On a weighted average basis we can quickly see where the problem lies as both gravity and mass concentrate on food.

Factor in the average 15.62% inflation recorded among food products sold through sari-sari stores and we can see the unfortunate demographics of those most victimized by agricultural incompetence. 15.62% inflation is an average. The standard deviation recorded the highest increases reaching as much as 22.45%, ironically for local products sold in retail-sized sachets.

Relative to other economies which may likewise be wrestling with pretty much the same global economic downturns that our officials blame for our run-away inflation; each actually performed better, and their data debunk the notion that our inflationary factors are largely external and imported. Imported inflation, a term likely coined in an Oxford pub, might be reasonable for energy and fuels inflation as we remain dependent on foreign dollar-depleting fossils. But that cannot be said of food especially for an economy still largely agricultural and whose officials should be striving for independent, sustainable domestic food production rather than import cartelization.

As unsolicited advice for those who wield the most potent powers over agriculture, perhaps it is time to start focusing on the greater constituencies and their welfare, both the farmers and the consumers, as against those of presidential whisperers and the immediate environment of party-mates and friends with vested interests. – Rappler.com

Dean de la Paz is a former investment banker and managing director of a New Jersey-based power company operating in the Philippines. He is the chairman of the board of a renewable energy company and is a retired Business Policy, Finance, and Mathematics professor. He collects Godzilla figures and antique tin robots.