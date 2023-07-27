[The Slingshot] Sara’s portrait in every DepEd classroom?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Any design that enhances her name and face recall as we soon enter the preparations for the 2025 midterm elections...and eventually the 2028 presidential elections, must be open to public scrutiny'

A social media post had circulated saying that the Department of Education has directed its teachers to paint classrooms green and to display the portrait of its secretary Sara Duterte in every classroom. Green has always been the political campaign color of Duterte since her Davao City days. Her official portrait shows her wearing a green terno.

Fact-checking the claim opened instead another can of worms.

Open the Department of Education official website and music plays in the background. The instrumental-only tune is that of Duterte’s campaign song in the 2022 elections. For reference, here was her campaign ditty in that election, with lyrics.

Among the issuances, orders, memoranda, and programs/projects posted on the DepEd website, nothing pertains to painting classrooms green. Curiously however, it was a private website instead that featured the DepEd guideline for the paint colors prescribed for its buildings and classrooms.

The professional online teachers learning community called TeacherPH has recently published the Standard Color Scheme for DepEd School Buildings, and the prescription is to use a “family of green” colors. Examples: roofing should be in foam green; doors in Palmyra green; grills and railings in Palmyra green. Classroom interior walls, however, are to be painted the lightest shade of beige. So the social media post is false.

The directive does not say if this was part of the 2020 New DepEd School Building Designs under then-secretary Leonor Briones. Did the current DepEd under Duterte amend those plans to suit her political taste? Under the 2020 plan, the interior walls were to be painted pearl ivory and jasmine green for doors. It said nothing about grills and railings.

The directive goes further: “No new design, accent, or color scheme different from what is hereby prescribed…may be proposed/introduced.”

We consulted public school teachers about displaying Duterte’s portrait in classrooms. The information was diverse. Most agree that as a rule, only the portraits of Jose Rizal and sometimes, depending on cultural sensibilities, of Jesus Christ are displayed on classrooms.

Most also ventured the information that, as is commonly practiced, the portraits of the sitting president of the Philippines and the sitting secretary of education are displayed in the Principal’s Office. Some even include the portrait of the sitting local division superintendent.

But posting the sitting vice president’s portrait in every classroom has never been the practice, the teachers noted. One offered a photo of her classroom with the portrait of Sara Duterte dressed in green terno. Another one said her classroom has Duterte’s portrait too, together with the sitting municipal mayor, but these were removed to give way to a new smart television screen.

Who shells out the money for these classroom décor? Parents and teachers bond together before the start of a new academic year to clean and repair classrooms under the so-called Brigada Eskwela. We thus cannot discount the possibility that classroom décor, including portraits of political officials, are spent for by both parents and teachers.

This is an issue that cuts right across as a public interest issue because it upends what should have been government priorities on the awry state of our public education. What the DepEd needs is not portraits of Sara Duterte, or any other portrait for that matter. These are minuscule concerns that are unnecessary given the onus that DepEd has to face.

For the record, when the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) conducted its triennial survey of 15-year old students from around the world in 2018, this is how the Philippines ranked:

“Fifteen-year-old students in the Philippines scored lower in reading, mathematics, and science than those in most of the countries and economies that participated in PISA 2018. The country’s average score in reading was 340 score points, on a par with that of the Dominican Republic. No country scored lower than the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. In mathematics and science, students in the Philippines scored 353 and 357 points, respectively, on a par with performance in Panama. The Philippines outperformed the Dominican Republic in mathematics and science. Over 80% of students in the Philippines did not reach a minimum level of proficiency in reading, which is one of the largest shares of low performers amongst all PISA-participating countries and economies.”

In sum, the Philippines ranked last among the 79 countries surveyed in reading, and second to last in science and mathematics. Incidentally, this data is shared by the World Bank’s State of Global Learning Poverty 2022 Update, that the learning poverty in the Philippines (being unable to read and understand a simple text by age 10) stood at 90.9%.

These are vital reference points for the situation that Sara Duterte was confronted with when she assumed the Department of Education in 2022. A year and two SONAs later should have been adequate time to produce crucial policies that address the country’s learning poverty.

Sara Duterte has said that the most pressing problem is “the lack of school infrastructure and resources to support the ideal teaching process” as “the most pressing issue pounding the Philippine basic education.” Is her portrait on every classroom part of the solution?

And then there is her inordinate obsession on insurgency that she claims is related to her job as DepEd secretary. Education, she says, is “one of the greatest weapons” in fighting insurgency. She always fails to cite actual examples of how elementary and secondary school children are systematically being recruited to radical ideologies. She has been palpably silent on the critical role that poverty plays in radical mass movements.

Why must we not stop to dissect Sara Duterte? She is a politician who is not detached from ambitions for higher office. The public can readily see self-promotion when this is the concealed purpose. Any design that enhances her name and face recall as we soon enter the preparations for the 2025 midterm elections in the coming year, and eventually the 2028 presidential elections, must be open to public scrutiny.

She had no such public scrutiny in muzzled Davao City. The national stage is different, Ma’am. – Rappler.com

Antonio J. Montalván II is a social anthropologist who advocates that keeping quiet when things go wrong is the mentality of a slave, not a good citizen.