[Just Saying] The struggle for constitutional stability

'I think one of the more important ways we can go about securing the stability of the Constitution is to look beyond laws and legal institutions'

The following is the reaction of Dean Mel Sta Maria to retired Supreme Court and Constitutional Law Professor Justice Vicente Mendoza’s lecture, both delivered at the Malcom Theater, UP College of Law on June 30, 2023.

At the outset, I wish to extend my gratitude to the University of the Philippines College of Law Constitutional Cluster and the Justice George Malcom Foundation Inc., for inviting me as a reactor to this Magister Lecture Series.

Even if I have been a law professor for 37 years and a dean for nearly nine, I confess that, today, I have been schooled again.

Regarding the lecture entitled “The Art of Free Society” delivered by Justice Vicente Mendoza, outstanding is an understatement. The manner in which he discussed the formal and informal ways of changing the Constitution – which was referred to as our “symbolic code” – cannot be clearer. Succinctly, he concluded that “taking the Constitution seriously and changing it without changing its essential nature is what the art of free society is about.” It was great listening to the explanations and absorbing all their lessons. Thank you very much, Justice Vicente Mendoza. Congratulations.

For my reaction, I have nothing negative to say. I have my short reflections though.

First. With respect to the 1973 Constitution, Justice Mendoza said: “Unfortunately, lawless elements took advantage of the occasion, justifying the establishment of an authoritarian regime.” The 1973 Marcos Constitution contained also the Bill of Rights, the powers of government, provisions about patrimony, basic state policies and principles – supposedly enduring precepts in a democracy – but lamentably, it also contained the legal infrastructure for autocracy specially tailored for then incumbent President Marcos Sr. like the 1976 Amendments No. 5 and No. 6. The first allowed the President to legislate during the Martial Law period, the second after that period. They effectively produced a brutal and corrupt dictatorship.

Moreover, while we all know that, whether written or not in the Constitution, the President enjoys immunity from suit during his tenure, the 1973 Constitution extraordinarily expressly provided that the President – and at that time it was Marcos Sr., who most likely thought that he would be President for a long time – and those who acted pursuant to his orders were also immune after his tenure for “official acts.”

Connecting this to his legislative power, he can convert any unofficial and/or criminal acts – like technical malversation – to official acts, making him and his connivers constitutionally infallible – never to be haled in court forever.

Thus, absolute power and non-accountability became hallmarks – anathema to democratic values – aberrations justifying the necessary overhaul of the 1973 Constitution and its amendments. It was indeed timely – maybe with the help of divine providence – that dictator Marcos Sr. was unceremoniously deposed by the people. Indeed, as John F. Kennedy said: “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside.”

And talking about the people, I go to my second and last point. Justice Mendoza said: “If the Constitution has not worked out the way we expect it to work, perhaps it is because we the sovereign people have not lived up to our obligation under it.” That statement is a challenge. There will be times we will be confronted by influential, corrupt, manipulative, and autocratic people in power. And it would seem that we have nowhere to look to stop the country’s downward slide. This is not true. The Constitution, our “symbolic code,” remains. It is the single strongest weapon the public has, at least speaking legalistically, against all forms of tyranny.

But more than this legal document – important as it is – we must turn to the people. This country has a long and perhaps problematic history with being very litigious, and boiling down issues into legal questions when they are in fact political, cultural, social, and economic. To think that just because the Constitution stands in the way of tyranny, that tyranny will not prevail, is the same thinking that, in my opinion, left us with the imposition of martial law by a dictator, the ABS-CBN non-renewal of franchise, the Rappler SEC controversies, the extrajudicial killings, the barring of some press people from official government media events, and now – and this is also my personal opinion – the looming Maharlika Fund Law giving a group of people the extraordinary power to determine transactions, investing public funds worth P500 billion – for me a virtual abdication of Congress of their total constitutional “power of the purse” – all ostensibly and arguably “legally defensible” events or decisions, but intrinsically horrible – so contemptuous to the spirit of the Constitution and the aspiration of its provisions.

Therefore, and this may be quite ironic given that we are in a legal forum, in this college of law, and I have devoted most of my career in the formation of legal minds, I think one of the more important ways we can go about securing the stability of the Constitution is to look beyond laws and legal institutions and understand, for example, why many of our people have been lured by populism – a kind of programming of mind tending to provide the public with some kind of justification – sounding moral but skewed as it can be – for unconstitutional acts, which, according to Zsolt Enyedi, professor and research fellow of the Central European University (CEU) Democracy Institute, inevitably threatens the “defenses against tyranny such as freedoms, checks and balances, the rule of law, tolerance, autonomous social institutions, individual and group rights, or pluralism.” He also said:

Populism “undermines the civility of the relations among citizens. It erodes the respect for the dignity of political opponents and of minority groups and weakens the culture of reasoned debates.”

The Supreme Court is the court of last resort, not the first. We should look therefore not to defeat attempts to unjustifiably alter the Constitution or pervert its application primarily in courtrooms, but we should wage that fight also in the streets, in the proper use of social media, in the classrooms, in the halls of political debate, places or platforms where discussion may be brash, loud, sometimes unruly, but where power is undeniably seated. We must engage the political, the social, and economic, the people. And maybe, the Justices of the Supreme Court or heads of other government agencies will listen to the discourse and, without necessarily going with the tide of public clamor or even the clamor of a conscientious few – though oftentimes such clamor advocates the right side – discern more transcendentally the direction to be taken to “informally change” the Constitution.

Statutes and rules can only do so much. We have seen that in the past. We continue to see it today. Any safeguarding of our fundamental rights – and here I am sort of exposing myself – that is purely legal falls undeniably short. It is our challenge to go beyond our laws not by violating them or changing the Constitution but by reaching our citizens, exercising actively, correctly – and I dare say provocatively – other existing means in that “symbolic code” that gives life to its “essential nature”: our freedom of expression, of speech, and of assembly to redress grievances against the government, for only we, the people, the true sovereign, can make the lofty design of our Constitution serve well the country, the people, and our future.

Again, thank you very much Justice Mendoza for an excellently enlightening lecture! And thank you also to all for patiently listening to my reaction. See you not in the courts of law, not in the courts of public opinion, not even in the moot courts, but in the basketball courts in the next UAAP Season 86 at the Ateneo vs UP games. One big fight! – Rappler.com

Mel Sta Maria is former dean of the Far Eastern University (FEU) Institute of Law. He teaches law at FEU and the Ateneo School of Law, hosts shows on both radio and Youtube, and has authored several books on law, politics, and current events.