[The Slingshot] ‘Kawatan ng money, money, money’

Various organizations led by the National Union.of Journalists of the Philippines light candles during the indignation protest in the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid, at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on October 4, 2022. Lapid was shot dead by still unidentified assailants in Las Pinas. Rappler

Percy Lapid ends his radio broadcasts with a theme song adapted from the Jessie J hit single “Price Tag.” The Tagalog lyrics effectively capture Lapid Fire’s audacious activism by using sardonic streetwise humor his huge masa following can easily identify with:

“Bakit ba tayo naghihirap, habang ang iba’y nagpapasarap…ang business nila ay crime. Kukurakot sila dun sa left, kukurakot din dun sa right, ang dasal ko lang bangungutin sila tonight…” And then the warning to corrupt politicians who are “mga adik sa pera, gahaman sa kuwarta,” the nucleus of what he believed was the reason for the country’s poverty: “Huwag galit sa pera, baka kayo ma-karma.”

His programs all begin with a voice-over spiel that serves as fair warning to corrupt politicians: ”Walang prenong bumatikos…mag-ingat ang mga pulitiko na gumagawa ng kalokohan, at baka kayo ay tamaan ng…Lapid Fire!”

Percy Lapid was without doubt fearless and intrepid like no other. That was the secret of the enormous following to his radio broadcasts beamed on YouTube and Facebook Live. Followers of his tell me they get enlightened about issues he presents, and then get empowered to translate the knowledge gained into critical citizenship. In a culture that worships political leaders almost like monarchs, critical citizenship is anathema. The Lapid Fire approach is unmistakably one of counter-cultural empowerment. It swims against the current.

It was naturally inevitable that Sara Duterte’s atrocious confidential funds did not escape Percy’s notice. He reminded his listeners: there simply just was no precedence to it. Predicating it with Sara’s numerous red flags in the past from the Commission on Audit, he devoted one of his last broadcasts on the charade of a hearing that the House of Representatives treated her confidential funds (“Minadali ang deliberation”). “Courtesy,” the congressmen claimed. Yet that courtesy was refused Leni Robredo, who dutifully sat through the hearings for her budget, Percy questions.

Government officials like Sara already have salaries and perks, he reasoned. Why do they need more money to perform their every move? They better leave government service, he said. “This alone proves corruption in the Philippines cannot be solved.”

“Confidential fund is a secret fund. No one will ever know how it will be spent.” Better said, confidential fund is confidential corruption. “Kaya dapat gampanan ang pagmamalasakit na ginagawa.” He cites how the whereabouts of public funds was questioned during the tenure of Sara’s father Rodrigo when he was president.

It is every citizen’s duty to question government, whoever the sitting president is. And for that Percy illustrates a point from his experience. When the so-called Roponggi and Nampeidai properties of the Philippine embassy in Tokyo was first floated for sale during the time of Cory Aquino as president, he was one of those who made noise on radio against it. The sale was aborted. It resurfaced under the Gloria Macapagal Arroyo presidency. A military general authorized to enter into the controversial deal was sporting a new Rolex watch. “Binulgar ko yun,” Percy related. Government recovered the property in 2013.

He warned that if given the monstrous money Sara desires, the DepEd would become a Department of Idiotcation. Recall, he said, that this is the same department that under Rodrigo Duterte acquired low quality computers for a bloated amount. “Merong kumita, pero walang kaso. Ganun na lang ba yun?”

These are the kinds of questions that conscienticize Lapid Fire’s listeners and draw them to avidly heed his criticisms. It inspires them to have the same courage.

Percy Lapid had only one kind of enemy: corrupt politicians. Of course religious leaders like Apollo Quiboloy who claim they are god’s appointed voice are abettors of corrupt and bad governance as well. Quiboloy has already announced that he has solved the assassination: it was the CPP-NPA-NDF who did it and the motive was to destroy Lorraine Partosa and Rodrigo Duterte. It is a “revelation” exactly akin to a pseudo prophecy. The laugh emojis are having a fiesta.

When we lament the hopeless state of our country’s dirty and corrupt governance, it is because Percy Lapid has taught us to love our country by fighting for it. We grieve his death yes, but the activism’s message that he had taught us will endure. His assassins made a very serious mistake. Baka sila ma-karma.

Only corrupt politicians wanted Percy dead. Unfortunately for these scoundrels of society, his death does not leave a void but rather a challenge to all journalists to be activists of good governance on behalf of our suffering poor, fearless like him. Because today we stand on his shoulders. – Rappler.com

Antonio J. Montalván II is a social anthropologist who advocates that keeping quiet when things go wrong is the mentality of a slave, not a good citizen.