[OPINION] A viable constitutional reform roadmap

'This time, we can pursue a reform of the 1987 Constitution with only a singular goal in mind, and that is to improve the way we govern ourselves'

Genuine proponents of constitutional reform must welcome the unequivocal declaration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that Charter Change or Cha-Cha is not a priority of his administration.

Because now we can be confident, at least to a degree, that this effort can indeed be shielded from the typical toxic partisan politics which has scuttled every Cha-Cha attempt for the past 36 years. This time, we can pursue a reform of the 1987 Constitution with only a singular goal in mind, and that is to improve the way we govern ourselves.

A vital component of our honest-to-goodness constitutional reform process is a laser focus on a specific reform. Indeed, a wholesale change is not contemplated here. A grand bargain of reforms is not its motivation.

The reform sought pertains only to the term of office for local officials and members of the House of Representatives. Therefore, only a surgical amendment of our Constitution is required. This means the parameters of public deliberations will be clearly defined and its flow will be more streamlined and organized.

It is truly unfortunate that we often see congressional hearings get overwhelmed by textbook debates between unitary-vs-federal or presidential-vs-parliamentary. We also see the discussion get flooded with arguments of “what is good for the country” which are solely based on academic literature.

The decision to amend or change the 1987 Constitution must be anchored on the confluence of two briefs. First, a determination of defective provisions, which must necessarily also include a discussion on their adverse impact on politics and governance in the country. Second, a coherent explanation of the proposed amendment or change and how they can lead to an improvement from the untenable status quo.

So, as per our Constitution, we hold elections for local officials in the Philippines every three years. Moreover, the charter also mandates that no local official can serve for more than three consecutive terms.

According to a member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission, this triennial system of local elections was intended to be a “safeguard” against the perceived propensity of local elected officials to accumulate political power during their incumbency in office. It was projected to be a mechanism to prevent the creation of a “special caste of professional politicians.”

Well, we all know that these goals have not been achieved at all. The imposition of term limits has not curbed the appetite of politicians to consolidate political power by any means possible. In fact, by some cruel and perverse twist of fate, this purported anti-dynasty constitutional device has actually instigated the proliferation of bigger political dynasties.

Political clans have not only found a way to beat the three-term limit but have also extended the reach of their political power within government. Right now, we have families with members in the executive branch, in the legislature, and in local government. Some of these families even have kin in the judiciary and in media. Without a shadow of a doubt, our politics and governance are completely dominated by fat political dynasties.

And yet there is another negative outcome from this triennial system of local elections that we often take for granted, which is probably why it is even more devasting for the country. It has fostered the shortsighted and myopic development outlook prevalent amongst our political leaders from both the local and national levels of government.

Consequently, local governments almost exclusively prefer short-term, quick-gestation projects so that elected leaders can immediately reap the political returns. Strategic development undertakings that require an extended time frame almost always never see the light of day, even if it will produce more socio-economic benefits for the community.

While this type of development perspective also addresses some needs of the community, it has disincentivized local officials from adopting a broader view of socio-economic progress for their constituencies. This benefits-now paradigm has severely constricted the trajectory of economic growth and social mobility of many Filipinos.

The only way to change this problematic election regime is to amend Article X, Section 8 which states, “The term of office of elective local officials, except barangay officials, which shall be determined by law, shall be three years and no such official shall serve for more than three consecutive terms.”

One suggestion is to match the term of office of local officials to the president’s term of six years, but allowing for a single re-election. So, this provision can be amended such that the last part can read as follows, “…shall be six years and no such official shall serve for more than two consecutive terms.”

With this change, our political leaders will fall within the same development timeframe. Potentially, this can make it easier for the central government and local governments to align in terms of development planning and execution. And with this new framework, the formulation of policies and programs need not be compromised by the short electoral cycle.

However, an indispensable requirement to expanding the term of office of local officials is a rational recall mechanism. This time voters must be given the constitutional right to remove their elected local officials, when warranted of course, via the process of recall. And it is crucial that the process must not be as difficult and cumbersome as the one we currently have.

In conclusion, Senator Robin Padilla and Congressman Rufus Rodriguez should be thrilled that they can now proceed with their committee hearings totally focused on reform work. But they should also shed themselves of the hubris which killed past Cha-Cha attempts by adopting a more strategic mindset. Pursuing a well-defined reform objective is a viable roadmap for our first shot at reforming the 1987 Constitution.

Issues with the triennial system of local elections have been studied by many academics and practitioners alike. Local politicians themselves will have a lot to say about this matter. So, we can be assured that public deliberations will be meaningful and engaging. And both lawmakers must endeavor to hold public hearings at every province in the country.

By the end of the year, their committees would have sufficiently garnered public support for such a reform. But to further allay the fear of doubters, a provision can be added to mandate the first election under the amended charter to be held in 2028.

And since this reform effort would require only a surgical amendment, then convening a constituent assembly would be enough to effect this change. Hence, it would not be unreasonable to schedule a plebiscite in 2024.

But most important of all, focusing on just one amendment on this first try will help us go through the reform process without fear of the same being hijacked by our political elites. And the hope is that after experiencing it, we can finally take full ownership of constitutional reform. For contrary to the assertion of some of our respected constitutional law experts, we need it to solve many of our current problems. – Rappler.com

Michael Henry Yusingco is a lecturer, policy analyst, and constitutionalist.