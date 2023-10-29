[OPINION] Weighing moral equivalence

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Humanity has evolved far enough to accept that rules must govern the conduct even of wars, including, among them, the principle of proportionality'

Drawing conclusions from comparisons requires first ensuring that we are comparing apples to apples, not apples to bananas. A starving man’s stolen loaf of bread may be as precious as a piece of jewelry looted by a cat-burglar. But the two crimes, while both involving theft, lack moral equivalence; they do not deserve equal condemnation and punishment.

If we condemn terrorist attacks that directly target and indiscriminately slaughter civilians, including children, where they happen is immaterial. We cannot accept or excuse this in Ukraine. Neither can we excuse or accept this in Gaza. Nor can we condone or accept military operations conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that inevitably slaughter civilians, including children. The violence of the Hamas attack and the Israeli response it was designed to provoke stand as morally equivalent.

This is a difficult position to uphold; it incurs the anger of both sides. But humanity has evolved far enough to accept that rules must govern the conduct even of wars, including, among them, the principle of proportionality. We need to uphold these rules, even knowing that they are frequently violated, or slide back to barbarism.

Hospitals, for instance, are supposed to be respected as places protected from military attack. But an explosion last week on the grounds of the Al-Alhi Baptist Hospital in Gaza City caused heavy damage to the facilities and hundreds of casualties among staff and patients. Both the IDF and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have denied responsibility for the attack. The PIJ and Palestinian authorities blamed the explosion on an Israeli bomb. Based on evidence from their respective intelligence networks and the analysis of the damage caused, the IDF and the US National Security Council attributed the blast to a jihad rocket or missile misfire.

The UN withheld judgement, pending the result of a thorough investigation. The Palestinian authorities claimed that the explosion completely destroyed the bomb or rocket, leaving no fragment that could identify its source. IDF and US experts consider it unlikely for the explosion to have completely obliterated any trace of the weapon. What is even less likely is for any evidence-based conclusion on the responsibility for the Al-Alhi Baptist Hospital disaster that both sides can accept. Each side will continue to proclaim its innocence and to blame the other.

If we cannot arrive at an agreement on last week’s events, what are the prospects for reaching a final judgement on the responsibility the recurring cycle of attack and counterattack that Israelis and Palestinians have endured for over a hundred years? Both sides have historic, legitimate grievances and legitimate aspirations. The Israelis want peace and security within their homeland. The Palestinians want an independent homeland of their own. Their respective aspirations also share a moral equivalence.

There is much blame to be shared for the failure to realize these aspirations of the Palestinians and the Israelis. UN resolutions in 1947, 1967, and 1973 called for the formation of a separate Jewish and Palestinian state in the disputed territory. But no formula for the division of the territory could entirely satisfy the demands of both sides. Its acceptance required mutual goodwill, compromise, and political resolve.

The intransigence and misguided policies pursued by Jewish and Palestinian leaders undermined peace proposals that would have benefitted their respective populations, even if falling short of what they would have wanted to receive. The rivalry between the Palestinian Authority governing parts of the West Bank and Hamas, controlling a strip of Gaza, complicated negotiations with Israel. The push of Israeli Zionist administrations for more Irish Israeli settlements in the West Bank fragmented the homeland that the Palestinians would eventually possess. Internal divisions on both the Palestinian and Israeli leadership undermined proposals for peace.

Any peace process, moreover, needed the support of other countries, foremost among them the states bordering Israel: Lebanon in the north, Jordan and Syria in the east, and Egypt in the west. The parceling of territory would inevitably involve the forced or voluntary movement of peoples across state frontiers.

The vested interests of these states and the strategic objectives of their respective partners – Iran, Russia, the US, England – make more difficult the task of achieving the goals so long and fervently pursued by Palestinians and Israelis. All of these states, particularly the Great Powers that dominated the region in the age of colonialism and the immediate post-war period, are implicated in the plight of Israel and Palestine. They are also key to forging an enduring settlement.

But the people besieged in Gaza, including citizens of 30 countries that Hamas is holding hostage, cannot wait for agreement on these political issues. The urgent need is for an immediate cessation of hostilities, or at least a pause, to allow critical supplies of medicine, food, and fuel to reach the endangered population.

Delays in the delivery of these provisions will add to the toll of innocent victims. Because both the Hamas terrorist attack and disproportionate Israeli reprisal are morally repugnant, numbers make a difference. The more innocent victims either side kills must add to the burden of their respective guilt for the looming humanitarian catastrophe.

Inaction by those with the ability to moderate the disaster makes them complicit in the calamity. – Rappler.com

Edilberto de Jesus is a senior research fellow at the Ateneo School of Government.