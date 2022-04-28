[OPINION] When children are targeted in election campaigns

This is not what I want for my children. This is not what I want for my daughter. Remember for whom that vote is for.

I watched the full video about the market walk held by some young volunteers with one of the Vice President’s daughters, Jillian Robredo. The group looked happy. Amiably talking with people in the market, respectfully moving on when the recipient wasn’t open to engagement. Suddenly, a commotion started because a person began shouting, calling the volunteers “dayuhan.” The team left the area to avoid escalation.

A fact check by the Baguio Chronicle confirms that Jillian was “respectful to all, and the shouting was unprovoked.” Baguio lawyer Kay Balajadia, who was present, confirmed that the person just began shouting at all of them. Kay, like the other volunteers there, is a Baguio native. Mayor Benjamin Magalong swiftly issued an apology on behalf of the city, regretting how it painted an inaccurate picture of the residents there.

Whether it was a “coordinated operation” (like the one that hit Risa Hontiveros in December 2021) or just a simple misunderstanding, the troll operators took the video, spliced it, and added false statements to make it seem that the young Robredo deserved the heckling. Then (and this is the crucial part) their networks went to work, distributing it to thousands. The algorithms of the social media platforms took it from there. By the morning after, the young Robredo was the latest target of a tsunami of hate and ridicule.

I don’t know the Robredos. I am not their family friend, nor their close contact. But I do have children. I have a daughter who in my eyes will never stop being my “baby girl.” And I would never want her to be the target of coordinated online hate. No one should be. And I believe that majority of Filipinos feel the same way.

And here’s what bothers me. I’ve been through several hotly contested elections. But I can’t remember an instance where the children of an opponent were systematically targeted by false reports and sexual violence of this magnitude. There was always an unspoken code. Keep the children out of it.

This has changed. Over the past few weeks, someone has been deliberately targeting the children of the Vice President with misogynist content and fake videos. It’s also becoming apparent that someone has no qualms about using their disinformation apparatus to amplify and spread these attacks. As one expert pointed out, it’s not a question of “boosting.” It’s their use of hundreds, if not possibly thousands of pages and groups to disseminate lewd attacks, or in the case of the Baguio incident, spliced videos to trigger hate against the young Robredos.

This is dangerous. For several years now, research has indicated that online trolling doesn’t remain there. Trolls can become emboldened and begin to act the same in the real world. In the full video, the person can be seen shouting, “Si Leni ang magnanakaw!” This reveals that the “bastos na dayo” narrative spread by the troll farms is a blatant lie. More importantly, however, it shows that the person’s anger wasn’t about the volunteers’ behavior – it’s because they were VP Leni Robredo’s volunteers. And since they were the “enemy”, they deserved to be threatened. Never mind if they were just young students.

Psychological studies tell us that trolls tend to be male, have low levels of empathy and guilt for their actions. They have higher levels of sadism. Meaning they enjoy causing others physical and psychological pain. When you fund and cultivate troll farms, this is the profile of behaviors you are nurturing.

New outlets

This is why when I look at the recent spate of attacks against the children of the Vice President, I get scared for my children. Because in a few weeks’ time, the elections will end. The behaviors enabled and unleashed by these troll networks will look for new outlets. You can’t create an army of individuals, pay them to spew sexual violence, then expect them to dissipate after May 9.

To me, this is what the elections will primarily be about. I want a future where my children can walk the streets safely without being malicious heckled. I want a future where they can go to tourist spots and palengkes without fear of being told they have no right to be there. I want them to be able to express their political views without the risk of being dehumanized by thousands. I just want a country where, like that viral Japanese TV show, children can go to grocery stores or schools without parents worrying.

This kind of future isn’t possible under a candidate who uses and maintains troll farms. Because online trolling encourages and leads to real-world harm. Those who systematically target the daughters of an opponent have no “code.” They will not hesitate to do it to everyone later on. And someone who nurtures trolls creates the very environment most of us feared in 2016 when we voted for a man who promised us “safer streets.” If these individuals were trained that it’s okay to dehumanize the children of the second highest officer of the land, what protection do our children have against them?

Proferssor Evita March wrote that “the most powerful predictor of trolling was sadism.” She added, “The more someone enjoys hurting others, the more likely it is they will troll.” So what does this say about a candidate who funds and maintains information operations against citizens? Worse, those who encourage and embolden aberrant behavior, eventually lose control of them. And unlike the “addicts,” this form of behavior is more insidious and difficult to police.

This is not what I want for my children. This is not what I want for my daughter. And I pray that those who are still undecided take a long hard look at what is happening. Because no matter how much you may hate or favor one candidate, ultimately that vote you cast is for your children, your nieces, or your apo. And the past few days is your clue of what kind of future they will be living in.

There’s still time. Remember for whom that vote is for. – Rappler.com

John Molo practices commercial litigation and arbitration. He has argued several cases before the Supreme Court. He teaches Constitutional Law in UP Law, where he now chairs the political law cluster. He is a Fulbright Scholar and a past president of the Harvard Law School Alumni Association of the Philippines.