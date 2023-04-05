[Pastilan] ‘Pilipinas Got Talent: The Passion Edition’

'If that's what it takes to get into heaven, I'm out. I've made some mistakes in my life, but I draw the line at voluntarily being impaled.'

Holy Week in some parts of the country can be intense. You better be ready to see a bunch of devotees whipping themselves and getting nailed to crosses. They walk around town like they’re shooting The Passion of the Christ Part 2, except that they’re not doing it for the movie rights.

These practices are neither officially recognized nor endorsed by the Catholic Church. Rather, they’re seen as cultural expressions of faith and devotion.

The Catholic Church has a pretty clear stance when it comes to the Holy Week practices in the country. They encourage the faithful to participate, but they also stress the importance of doing it in a way that jives with Catholic teachings and values.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) had even issued a statement discouraging these extreme practices. And you know what? The bishops are right. There’s no need to hurt yourself just to show the world how devoted you are.

In this predominantly Catholic nation, we know things can get a little extreme. Again, we’re talking voluntary crucifixion, self-flagellation, and all sorts of other strange stuff. And it’s not just the Church that’s concerned about these practices.

It’s likely that a lot of these trace back to the days when people believed that the deities demanded human sacrifice to keep them from wreaking havoc on their tribes.

Can you imagine that? “Oh great and mighty deity, please accept this offering of one of our own so that you don’t rain fire and brimstone down upon us.” Thank goodness we’ve evolved past that kind of nonsense. Or have we?

It’s good to know that the Church is looking out for the safety and well-being of its faithful. They’re all for religious devotion, but let’s not go nailing ourselves to crosses or whipping ourselves like it’s some kind of kinky BDSM ritual. And seriously, I prefer to see it done a little less medieval, and without the risk of tetanus.

In some communities, we have these Maundy Thursday or Good Friday gatherings where people recite, chant, and belt out tunes for hours. We’re talking marathon reading, which is not a walk in the park. It’s a serious display of devotion.

If you thought your last karaoke night was bad, imagine being stuck in a room with your drunk neighbor belting out church songs for six hours straight. That’s torture, but with more Jesus and Mama Mary. But that expression of faith hurts no one, and so, I guess, that’s fine.

I know religious devotion can be intense – and I get that, really – but in this country, we have taken it to a whole new level.

Absurdity can boost tourism, sure. But I’m unsure if we are getting good reviews overseas for all these bloody exhibitions that shock even Catholics here and abroad.

A tourist comes and curiosity makes him watch all kinds of people, bloodied, walking around like zombies with crowns of thorns on their heads, carrying giant crosses, and even whipping themselves. Sometimes, it looks like a Game of Thrones cosplay convention.

It baffles me why some people go to great lengths to reenact the crucifixion. They get themselves whipped and nailed to a cross. And you thought your weekend was rough.

But if these nail and whip lovers really want to talk about making religious sacrifices, well, why don’t they try taking every centavo they’ve saved up over the course of their entire existence and just give it away to some good cause?

That’s right – they should let go of that sweet cash they’ve been clutching onto like tarsiers in the night. That should make them feel the pinch. That’s true sacrifice.

How about showing that good old bayanihan spirit by taking care of the medical expenses of a hardworking family man who’s unable to fight the early stages of cancer because he’s broke? And while the poor man is struggling for life and receiving treatment, why don’t they lend a hand in looking after his family?

If the penitents have money issues of their own, they can offer to do errands for them while the family man is unable to take care of his family. Do anything out of the ordinary for the poor family.

Or, they can organize a true-to-goodness fund-raising campaign, and resist the temptation of dipping their dirty fingers into the donation box, to help the family not just for one week but for the entire duration of the patient’s treatment.

Nothing beats helping others in need as a meaningful sacrifice and expression of faith and devotion although that can also be done sans religion.

They have all these rituals and processions, but at the end of the day, what do they really have to show for it? A bunch of bruises, a few liters of blood, and sore throats from doing hours upon hours of chanting. They keep doing it year after year like it’s the annual Pilipinas Got Talent: The Passion Edition.

Does anyone really feel closer to God after getting whipped or nailed to a cross? It’s the religious version of extreme sports – it looks impressive, but ultimately, it’s all pain and suffering for no real reason. Maybe they should start handing out medals for endurance or something.

So let me get this straight: a loving and merciful deity supposedly finds pleasure in the sight of religious devotees with bleeding backs and nailed hands and feet? That’s twisted, but apparently, some think that’s the case.

So, God came down in the form of a human, and died on the cross to save all of us from our sins. Some 2,000 years later, there are people who think that they can also make the same sacrifice to earn brownie points with the man upstairs.

They’re out there thinking that they can mimic the sacrifice and that it will somehow make them holy or something. But if the ultimate sacrifice has been made, why are they trying to copy it? And who do they think they are, thinking they can be their own messiah?

If that’s what it takes to get into heaven, I’m out. I’ve made some mistakes in my life, but I draw the line at voluntarily being impaled. Call me whatever, but I prefer salvation without the tetanus shot.

Some of these practices are just plain outrageous. Even Catholic priests themselves have said their piece, but it seems like some devotees just won’t listen to reason.

What kind of group encourages people to do that? At times, it seems like they are competing with each other, like they’re saying, “Hey, Brother Mike carried a 23-kilo cross last year, well, I’m going to carry a 45-kilo one this year!” What’s the point?

And what about this fella who dresses up as Jesus and lets people with make-up and fake beards whip him? From a distance, he seems to be saying, “Please, hit me harder, I’ve been a bad savior.” I don’t know about you, but that’s not my idea of a good time, er, genuine sacrifice.

If you’re thinking about getting crucified or whipping yourself this Holy Week, don’t. There are other meaningful ways to show your faith and express your devotion. And if you’re going to make some sacrifices, do it safely and with respect for others and yourself.

I do think it’s worth considering what the purpose of sacrifice is in the first place, and whether trying to mimic the original sacrifice is really the way to go.

But really, who needs self-flagellation and voluntary crucifixion when you’ve got guilt? No nails required.

Faith, which I am unsure qualifies as a virtue, can make even the most intelligent people do the most unusual things. It’s a neutral word – it can make one do good deeds or do strange things like hijacking and crashing planes.

Indeed, there’s a fine line between faith or devotion and just plain insanity. Pastilan. – Rappler.com

Herbie Gomez is Rappler’s Mindanao regional coordinator.