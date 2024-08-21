[Pastilan] Sara Duterte’s P10M talking birds: A guide to spending absurdity

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Today’s bestseller is Inday Sara’s 'Isang Kaibigan,' starring Kwago, Uwak, Tikling, Kalapati, and Loro. Yes, it sounds like a wildlife special; it’s a fable that costs P10 million to produce!

There’s a special kind of thinking, the kind that doesn’t just sit quietly in the corner. It stands up in front of everyone with a sticker on its forehead that reads: “Absolute genius from another universe.”

Speaking of otherworldly intelligence, let’s talk about Inday Sara Duterte who makes one wonder if she was tutored by someone like Alice Guo’s teacher Rubilyn. She’s the type who would make a judge explode if she ever ended up defending a client in court (she’s a lawyer, by the way). She would likely be given a mouthful in open court.

Picture this scene: the lawyer is in court, trying to get to the bottom of something important. But instead of addressing the issue, the lawyer decides to introduce brand new topics that are not even slightly related — she brings up dinosaurs and the latest TikTok trend! The judge is there, gavel in hand, just staring at her like, “What the hell are you talking about?”

On Tuesday, August 20, the nation witnessed a bad magician who kept pulling scarves out of a hat when everyone was waiting for a rabbit. She was asked something serious, something that actually matters, and what did she do? She deflected, she dodged, and she danced around the topic like it was a damn landmine. Inday Sara was so bad at it that even a blindfolded clown could see through it.

That budget hearing was probably her most embarrassing moment since she became Vice President. She thought she was smooth and was outsmarting everyone in the room. But the reality? She exposed herself as a spoiled brat throwing tantrums, or a court jester, with intelligence so far out there it’s probably orbiting Neptune by now.

“Madam Chair,” Inday Sara addressed Senate committee chair Grace Poe, “this is an example of politicizing the budget hearing through the questions of a senator (Risa Hontiveros). Her problem is that my name is on the book. And that book is going to be given to the children whose parents will vote.”

Hontiveros only had one question: “What is the book all about?” Was it a guide to acing science, math, and history? Or just another pile of pages pretending to be useful?

Play Video

Today’s bestseller is Inday Sara’s Isang Kaibigan, starring Kwago, Uwak, Tikling, Kalapati, and Loro. Yes, it sounds like a wildlife special; it’s a fable that cost P10 million to produce! Ten. Million. Pesos. For a book. About birds. In a country where many families can barely afford rice, she expects funding for a fable starring a bunch of her feathered friends.

That the book project brought to you by none other than the Office of the Vice President is the jaw-dropping part. She’s writing books (or merely putting her name on books) now like she’s the Aesop of Filipino fables.

Inday Sara is behaving like she’s just asking for a little favor, you know? Just a “little” budget line for her book project. We have a Vice President playing make-believe with our money. She’s not writing a book; she’s writing a check — with the taxpayer’s name on it.

So here comes Hontiveros driving home a point to this effect: “Wait, why are we spending P10 million on a book about imaginary feathered friends? How many copies are we buying? What’s this thing even about?” Those are reasonable questions legislators should ask before forking over 10 million taxpayer pesos.

But Inday Sara is not having any of that. She accuses Hontiveros of “politicizing the budget hearing.” So, now, asking where the hell our money’s going is a politically partisan act?

Hontiveros at the budget hearing? That was her worst nightmare come true. So, Inday Sara showed up armed with a cherry-picked quote from the senator’s speech and a “gotcha” about a 2016 election favor in Davao — because apparently, she thinks that’s relevant to a question about a children’s book.

The real problem? Inday Sara got rattled by that simple question and pulled the trigger on her coach’s plan way too soon. She jumped the gun so early that she veered off course, went out of tune, and missed her mark by a hundred kilometers.

But why is it that Inday Sara, like her father, thinks that transparency is her enemy? She thinks Hontiveros is just asking about her book because her name is on it.

She couldn’t answer a straightforward question if her life depended on it — like a toddler being asked to explain quantum physics. She might as well have said, “No comment” or “Hindi ko po matandaan, your honor.” That would have at least covered up the fact that she had no clue how to respond.

Hontiveros merely wanted to know exactly how many copies of the bird-brained book we are buying. Sara’s response: “Why are you politicizing this?”

No, Inday Sara, the senator was just trying to figure out why you need P10 million to print what sounds like a rejected Sesame Street script.

She is beginning to sound exactly like her father and brothers who are all talk, noise, and bravado, but not much substance. That’s Inday Sara when you ask her where the budget is going. Ask her a simple question, and you’ll get a word salad that’s 99% filler and 1% you-supply-the-word.

And Hontiveros? She just sat there, listening and with a look on her face that screamed, “Lady, I don’t give a damn if your name’s plastered on every page. I’m just wondering why I’m footing the bill for your bird book. Use your own money!”

Here’s one unsolicited advice for everyone in power: If you want to write a book, fine. Write a book. But don’t make us pay for your fantasy world when we’re busy dealing with the nightmare politicians like you created in the real world. Second, if those itchy fingers can’t help it, please don’t write one that resembles a coloring book.

Really, the biggest lesson in Isang Kaibigan is how to make friends with public funds. Step 1: Grab them. Step 2: Spend them. Step 3: Avoid direct answers to direct questions. Step 4: Make enemies of those who dare to ask. Yet according to Inday Sara, her book is about friendship. Friendship — specifically with taxpayer money. But wait, the Dutertes aren’t exactly known for their friendliness — unless you’re Apollo Quiboloy or part of their circle.

When Inday Sara allowed herself to be unmasked and finally got owned, when the people who actually have a brain called her out, it was like the universe realigned itself. Order was restored, and Inday Sara… well, she was sent back to the kids’ table where she belonged.

You can’t fix stupid, but you sure as hell can expose it in a budget hearing. Pastilan. – Rappler.com