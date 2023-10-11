[Pastilan] Sara Duterte, hotdogs, and the ugly art of excess

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Imagine this: You have P125 million burning a hole in your pocket. What would you do? Buy hotdogs. But not just any hotdogs – we’re talking about Jollibee’s finest, loaded with cheese, mayo, ketchup, and all the trimmings. Why not?

Now, let’s do the math. Take that P125 million and divide it by the cost of a solo Jollibee hotdog, which is roughly P80, and you’ll find yourself with around 1.56 million hotdogs.

So, here’s the scenario: You stroll into Jollibee with P125 million in cash and casually order 1.5 million hotdogs. The cashier’s eyes practically pop out, and she stammers, “Would you like fries with that?” To which you reply, “No, just 1.5 million hotdogs, please.”

But why, oh why, would anyone buy 1.5 million hotdogs? Well, it’s not about the hotdogs themselves; it’s about the sheer absurdity of it all. It’s a statement that when you’re swimming in cash, you can splurge on whatever you darn well please, even if it’s 1.5 million hotdogs!

Now, the story takes a wild turn. The hotdog enthusiast decides to throw the mother of all hotdog parties, an 11-day marathon. For 11 straight days, more than 142,000 hotdogs rain down like confetti every day. People are munching on hotdogs for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, day in and day out.

The following week, someone ends up at the doctor’s office, and is asked, “How’s your health?” The response? “Well, doc, I’ve had around 500 hotdogs this week, so you tell me!”

What did Sara buy?

No one can say for sure what Vice President Sara Duterte did with her P125 million in just 11 days in 2022. It’s highly unlikely, though, that she went on a Jollibee hotdog buying spree.

On Tuesday, October 10, the House of Representatives decided to take away her candy and handed her a plate of broccoli instead.

The first message is crystal clear: “Sorry, Madame Vice President, no more P500 million for you. It’s time to tighten that belt!”

A second message, though subtly conveyed, is this: “Your father is a has-been. Besides, you are not your father, so don’t count us in just yet.”

And the House didn’t stop there. The Department of Education, which she leads, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Foreign Affairs all experienced the budgetary guillotine’s slice.

The House then decided to sprinkle some of those confidential funds on agencies responsible for safeguarding our territorial rights in the West Philippine Sea. This time, they got it right.

With China’s imposing 300-meter floating barrier in the southeast part of Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal, it only makes sense that the Coast Guard deserves these funds more than Ms. Duterte.

Confidential funds are typically reserved for surveillance activities; it’s how the government keeps an eye on things. But when you look at the Coast Guard, those folks patrolling the West Philippine Sea and dealing with China’s shenanigans, they managed to make P118 million in confidential funds last for 17 years. Bravo, Coast Guard! Meanwhile, Sara’s office couldn’t even make it past two weeks without burning through P125 million.

Transparency issues have long hounded Sara. This isn’t a surprise, especially considering that in March 2019, she made this reckless statement: “Walang isang kandidato diyan na hindi nagsisinungaling, kaya hindi dapat nagiging issue ang honesty ngayon (Not one candidate there doesn’t lie, so they should not be making an issue out of honesty).”

Then, there’s an astronomical budget hike wherever she goes. Her father left Davao City Hall in 2016 with a P144-million budget for confidential expenses. She succeeded him and the following year, the confidential expenses were increased by some 103% or P293 million.

She had it increased to P420 million in 2018, and P460 million in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and until the year she was elected vice president.

All of a sudden, the budget of the Office of the Vice President surged to P2.3 billion this year, from P702 million in 2022. The P702 million was the second-highest annual budget the OVP ever had in six years. It started with P500 million in 2016, P429 million in 2017, P544 million in 2018, 663 million in 2019, P700 million in 2020, P900 million in 2022, and P2.3 billion in 2023. Wow!

Questions have been raised, too, about Sara’s thought processes especially after she said, “Kung sino man kumokontra sa confidential funds ay kumokontra sa kapayapaan. Kung sino ang kumokontra sa kapayapaan ay kalaban ng bayan (Whoever is against confidential funds is against peace. Whoever is against peace is an enemy of the state).”

It was a clear fallacy, a flawed argument. Given that line of reasoning, can Sara say the same thing now to the members of the House of Representatives who guillotined her confidential funds? Are they enemies of peace?

Her mysterious P125-million spending spree in just 11 days in December 2022 was nothing short of a magic trick David Copperfield would envy. It was like a reverse Robin Hood, taking from the less fortunate and giving to…well, nobody knows who because that’s all part of the trick.

If she can’t provide us with details because they’re genuinely classified, she should at least feel a moral obligation (not a legal one) to tell us exactly what threat to national security her 11-day confidential fund spending spree averted.

Did the Office of the Vice President hire thousands of undercover agents in just 11 days? Or did they construct a covert spy network, complete with safehouses and gadgets that would make even James Bond jealous? Or perhaps, in the name of national security, they secretly devoured 1.5 million hotdogs in 11 days? Pastilan. – Rappler.com

Herbie Gomez is Rappler’s Mindanao bureau head.