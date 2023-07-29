[REFLECTION] ‘The best man for the job is a woman’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Among conservative church circles, it is believed that while women are equal to men as human beings, they are, by creational design, always to take a backseat to the men when it comes to leadership. The biblical data says otherwise.

In the run-up to the May 2022 presidential elections, the lone woman candidate, Leni Robredo, was deemed unsuitable because she was a woman. This despite the known competency of the likes of Golda Meir, described by David Ben Gurion, during the historic days of the forming of Israel as a nation, as “the best man in my cabinet is a woman.”

The considered opinion among those nurtured into the machismo culture brought by the Spaniards even now is that the presidency is a tough job for a woman. Also, most disturbingly, among conservative church circles, it is believed that while women are equal to men as human beings, they are, by creational design, always to take a backseat to the men when it comes to leadership.

The biblical data says otherwise. The first thing we are told from the Genesis account is that men and women are called to co-equal leadership over creation under God.

The creation of man and woman was a product of a deliberate consultation among the Godhead, or the Three Persons of the Trinity: “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness, and let them (note the sudden shift to plural) have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth…” (Gen. 1.26)

The narrative goes on: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him, male and female he created them.”

Notice that from the very beginning, at the heart of the image of God in us, is the fact that we were created male and female. (Gen.1.27)

Both the man and woman are to image God together, and particularly in their capacity for dominion and leadership over creation: “Be fruitful and multiply,” says God, “fill the earth and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves upon the earth.” (Gen.1.28)

This command is known as the ‘Cultural Mandate,’ – the calling given to us to grow and govern the earth in such a way that the vast wildness of raw creation is given shape and form and made fruitful.

It is usual to think of the Garden of Eden as a place where there is so much abundance that we do not have to work. Not so.

In Genesis 2, the second creation account, we are told that the man was put in the garden to “till it and to keep it.” Notice that this task of leadership and stewardship over creation is given to the whole, undifferentiated human being. The Hebrew word ‘adamah’, which means ‘soil’ and is translated here as ‘man’, really ought to be read as ‘human being.’

This word does not become a proper noun – ‘Adam’ – until verse 21, when the Lord God made him fall asleep and created a woman out of his rib. Thus began the sexual differentiation between a man and a woman.

So what does this mean when we are talking of leadership and governance, whether in church or in the larger society?

First, it means that women, just like the men, are charged with the responsibility of ruling and exercising leadership.

There is a stream of theological interpretation which tends to relegate women always to a subordinate position because of so-called creational precedence. Adam was formed first, it is said, and then Eve. But we see from the narrative that what was formed first was the whole human being, described as alone and had no one in all creation who was fit as a companion. So God split the human being into two, differentiating them into male and female, Adam and Eve.

Secondly, the woman was not an afterthought, meant as a ‘helper’, a junior partner for Adam. The Hebrew term, ‘ezer,’ here translated as ‘helper,’ is usually used of God in the Old Testament. Scholars estimate that of the 21 times the Hebrew word ‘ezer’ was used in the OT, 17 was in reference to God. This word is often used when speaking of God as ‘an ever present help in time of trouble.’ It is unfortunate that in our language and culture, this word goes down as the lowly ‘katulong.’

“If the word ezer is to be interpreted as an assistant of inferior status,” says the scholar Willard Swartley, “this would contradict its constant use in the Old Testament.”

Clearly, women are co-equal with men, not just in their common humanity, but also in their shared leadership in caring for creation. – Rappler.com