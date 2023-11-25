[REFLECTION] Disaster is man-made

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'This is not, as we fatalistically say, an act of God. This is merely the consequence of our vast carelessness in stewarding creation.'

Every year, the Philippines gets visited by about 20 to 25 typhoons. But we never seem prepared. Huge funds have been poured into disaster studies, relocation shelters, and flood control projects. With a great deal of fatalism, we resign ourselves to the thought that our perennial season of disasters is inevitable.

My house got flooded by Tropical Storm Ondoy (Ketsana) in 2009. I have lived happily where I am for almost 20 years before this without flooding. It is an idyllic setting, with a view of the mountains beyond Marikina River when at work in my study. Who would have thought that it is actually a floodplain that would get inundated just two decades after?

I thought that Ondoy was an extraordinary occurrence and would not happen again.

But fast-forward to 2020, at year-end, Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco) went on a rampage. It pounded on my roof and I prayed that the howling winds would not fly off with it. Both rain and wind subsided and past midnight I went to sleep.

I woke up late, sat down on my easy chair facing the bay window for my morning quiet time. Then I noticed that the wall that separates my house and that of my neighbor had changed color. It was orange brown, and I wondered how they managed to paint the wall overnight. Then the line moved, and I realized it was water (!), not paint. I hurried down my spiral staircase and stopped, stupefied at the swirling floodwaters, all my furniture banging each other this way and that.

I sat down on the top of the stairs stunned and spaced out. Ondoy had done a similar devastation years ago. This time, however, I was not sure I would have it in me to recover.

Three things stood out for me as learnings in these experiences.

One is that massive flooding is a disaster waiting to happen when government is asleep. During Ondoy, those watching the rising levels of water in dams sounded the alarm too late, and in panic released their impounded water without coordinating with the operators of other dams who also released water simultaneously.

I was surprised as to why the water that quickly rose and was rushing down to the front of my house was coming from the higher ground that used to be a mountain but now dotted by informal settlers. With the continuous rains I had feared that the Marikina River, which is about a kilometer from the back of my house, might overflow. But then I learned that the water that swamped the garden and swirled inside the house was mostly from Montalban Dam, not from the river.

I also wondered why the dead bodies found on the bridge connecting Batasan and San Mateo had floated all the way from places like Tanay. I was informed that Laguna de Bay also rose and engulfed the communities round about. Clearly, neither the old towns nor the cities had flood control systems sufficient to drain the floodwaters.

Two, many such disasters are actually preventable if only the Marikina watershed, the first defense against flooding in Pasig, Marikina, and San Mateo had not been overrun by wood-cutter settlers, illegal loggers, and unscrupulous land developers who build houses on fragile hillsides.

Raw creation has been designed in such a way that the mountains shall shield us from torrential rains. Rain-fed rivers and lakes are meant to keep the land fertile and refresh us. But once degraded or abused, their very powers that give life destroy us. This is not, as we fatalistically say, “an act of God.” This is merely the consequence of our vast carelessness in stewarding creation. Many of our disasters in this country with immense gifts of nature are man-made.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

In places where nature is not kind, as with the Low Countries of Europe, it has been shown that disaster can be confronted and avoided. The Greek geographer Pytheas, when passing through these countries around c. 325 BCE, noted that “more people died in the struggle against water than in the struggle against men.”

Approximately two thirds of the land area of the Netherlands is vulnerable to flooding, for instance. So the Dutch built dikes, dams, and floodgates, along with natural sand dunes, as a defense against storm surges from the sea. To prevent flooding from major rivers like the Rhine and Meuse flowing into the country, a complicated system of drainage ditches, canals, and pumping stations, which historically were windmills, keep the low-lying parts dry for habitation and agriculture.

It is said that the Dutch, with the aid of technology and ingenuity, have now reduced the risk of flooding from once every 100 years to once every 1,250 years.

Can we dream that we shall have flooding, at least only once every 100 years, and not every year?

Three, I am always overwhelmed by the kind neighborliness of our people, which perhaps accounts for resilience in the face of disaster, either natural or political.

In the aftermath of Ondoy, a neighbor sent someone to help me clear the knee-high mud and debris that invaded my house. I was picked up and driven to a safer place to shake off the tremors and trauma. Friends sent cooked food, inspected and replaced damaged electricals and appliances, and helped finance the reconstruction and repainting, which made the house actually look better than before.

The same kindnesses were extended to me in the aftermath of Ulysses. I suppose this is the reason why we survive, and even thrive in the face of adversity.

But then enough is enough. Let us stop and get off the disaster train, and let the rains be life-giving again. – Rappler.com

Melba Padilla Maggay is president of the Institute for Studies in Asian Church and Culture.