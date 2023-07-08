[REFLECTION] The power of refusal

'I wonder what it would be like if each and every single Filipino summoned enough moral courage and, with all the inner force at our disposal, would say 'No!' to the lure of inducements and the lurid seductions of compromise'

We all long for change.

And I happen to believe that all change begins when, in the depths of who we are, we feel the stirrings of a conscience call, and in the struggle between the inertia of old habits and the agony of decision, we wrest an inner resolve to follow the call no matter what.

We can choose to believe that what we are experiencing now is all there is – life as “nasty, brutish, and short” – or, against all odds, believe that there is another world, an alternative reality that is strong and operative in this sad earth even if it looks weak and vulnerable. This, according to Jesus, is the kingdom that he has inaugurated 2,000 years ago. He invites us to be part of it now, a social reality that is making a “new heaven and a new earth” even when it does not appear to be doing so.

People often tell me it is hard to believe its presence when we run ourselves aground against the hideous faces of our “culture of corruption.”

Well, systemic corruption is certainly complex and requires multiple pathways to a solution. But change begins when, in that place within us where the battle between good and evil rages, we make up our minds and resolve not to smoke the peace pipe with those slimy creatures crawling in the underbellies of our bureaucracies or feeding greedily off our starving people in the halls of power and corporate board rooms.

Many years ago, I was given a small sign of how powerful this kind of refusal can be.

We were sent a donation of media equipment by our friends from Breakthrough, a cutting-edge work among young people in Hong Kong. For some reason, the authorities at Customs blocked its release. This was a perplexity to us since we were a tax-exempt institution and the equipment was a donation. It turns out that it was a standard procedure, even in cases like this, to give some padulas, as they called it. I told our staff, who was then negotiating its release, to give notice to all concerned that because we are what we are, there is no way we are going to pay anybody. If necessary, we shall send it all back to Hong Kong.

The division chief happened to overhear our staff talking this way. He summoned her inside his office and explained that unfortunately, that was the way things were. “Ganyan talaga ang kalakaran dito.” He could not rock the boat. But then he was willing, he said, to take out the goods himself after office hours and bring them to his house where we can collect them. Come nightfall we duly collected the equipment.

This experience, and many others like it, had impressed on me the power of refusal – that hard, invisible force that somehow wraps itself about us when we choose to do the right thing. I wonder what it would be like if each and every single Filipino summoned enough moral courage and, with all the inner force at our disposal, would say “No!” to the lure of inducements and the lurid seductions of compromise.

The story of Daniel and his friends during Israel’s Babylonian captivity is a piece of inspiration from history. A subject people under an alien empire, Daniel’s friends had every reason to buckle down and bow the knee to the golden image that Nebuchadnezzar had set up. But no, they said, for “the God whom we serve is able to deliver us.” And even if he does not, “Be it known to you, O king, that we will not serve your gods or worship the golden image which you have set up.” (Daniel 3: 17-18)

This classy act of faith is precisely what is being asked of us in these days when evil seems so organized and on the side of the oppressor is power. More than the evils of materialism or some such favorite sin of the West, we are being asked to stand up to the slippery perils of moral contamination. This side of the world, it is on the issue of corruption that our loyalty to God is most tested.

If, as believers, we cannot demonstrate that Jesus’ kingdom is at work even in governance, we have nothing to say to our people who are stuck in the mire, thrashing about in John Bunyan’s Slough of Despond. – Rappler.com

Melba Padilla Maggay is president of the Institute for Studies in Asian Church and Culture.