Relearning the lessons from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake of Northern Luzon of 34 years ago

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Segment of the national road near Dalton Pass in Santa Fe, Nueva Vizcaya, displaced about 3.5 meters left-laterally (sidewise to the left) by the Digdig segment of the Philippine Fault during the magnitude 7.8 earthquake of Northern Luzon of July 16, 1990.

Unlike disasters from weather disturbances which can be relatively well-managed, earthquake resilience can best be achieved by preparing well in advance through what some refer to as structural preparedness

Tuesday, July 16, was the 34th anniversary of an earthquake that devastated major cities in northern Luzon. This earthquake was so powerful that it sent seismic waves that were felt as far as Metro Manila, located more than a hundred kilometers from the epicenter.

On the afternoon of July 16, 1990, a Monday, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck northern Luzon with an epicenter located near the town of Rizal in the province of Nueva Ecija. More than 1,500 individuals perished while infrastructure damage was estimated at more than 12 billion Philippine pesos (>USD 200 million).

Culprit: The Philippine Fault

The earthquake was generated by the Philippine Fault, feared by many as one that may produce an even larger magnitude earthquake in the future.

It is an active fault that can be traced for more than 1,200 kilometers from Bangui in Ilocos Norte to Mati in Davao Oriental, running along the longer north-south axis of the archipelago, passing through several islands including the entirety of Luzon, Masbate, Leyte and Mindanao, and the intervening seas.

This fault is subdivided into segments that are named depending on the location where these have been mapped. The section that generated the July 16, 1990 magnitude 7.8 earthquake is called the Digdig Fault segment, so named after the barangay/village of Digdig (now Joson) in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija, where the geomorphological manifestations of the fault are best preserved.

This earthquake produced a ground rupture, a deep crack into the earth created by the release of energy from the earthquake’s focus located several kilometers underneath the surface (see photo), that was 125 kilometers long. The length of ground rupture is directly proportional to the magnitude of the earthquake – the larger the magnitude, the longer the ground rupture.

Other segments of the Philippine Fault have also ruptured in the last 50 years, inflicting major destruction in the affected areas. On March 17, 1973, southern Luzon was struck by a magnitude 7.4 earthquake, whose epicenter was located in the Ragay Gulf, the body of water between the peninsulas of Bondoc and Bicol. More than 10 individuals were reported killed while infrastructure damage was estimated at more than one hundred million pesos.

More recently, the Masbate segment produced two major earthquakes within a period of only 17 years, a rather unusual phenomenon given the current state of knowledge in earthquake science. The island was struck by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake on February 15, 2003, then again by a magnitude 6.6 tremor on August 18, 2020. These two earthquakes are believed to have been generated by the same fault, the Masbate segment of the Philippine Fault, which is a very rare occurrence. Theoretically, a fault that breaks releasing stored energy (called strain), should take a considerable length of time, in the order of several hundreds or even thousands of years, to accumulate new strain before releasing it again to generate the next earthquake.

For the most recent activity of the Philippine Fault, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.0 (July 27, 2022) and 6.4 (October 25, 2022) were generated by its branches in Abra, occurring within three months of each other and separated by epicentral locations of less than 20 kilometers. Infrastructure damage in both earthquakes was significant, with less than 20 casualties reported.

Distance is no guarantee

During the July 16, 1990 earthquake, many areas located far away from the epicenter and the trace of the Digdig Fault sustained heavy damage nonetheless, proving that distance from the earthquake fault does not guarantee safety from seismic hazards.

Baguio and Dagupan are both more than 80 km away from the epicenter, but these cities, while located far away from the epicenter, incurred numerous casualties and heavy infrastructure damage including collapsed buildings, bridges and ruptured roads.

In Baguio City, damage is believed to have been caused by strong ground shaking intensified by the elevation of this mountain city situated at around 1,500 meters above sea level. Imagine how a high-rise building would behave when the ground on which it is built is shaken – the lower floors would move almost in harmony with the ground, but the higher floors would sway more intensely.

In Dagupan City, infrastructure damage was mainly due to liquefaction, a natural process where saturated sandy material behaves like a liquid when shaken. Imagine scooping moist sand from the beach, putting several scoops into a pail, letting the wet sand settle until the surface dries up. Then start shaking the pail to simulate an earthquake. The surface starts to moisten because the water molecules in between the sand grains below are energized by the shaking and start to rise to the surface as they are now more mobile than the sand grains. When this happens, even a solid object (simulating a building) stuck into the sand will start sinking and tilting. The ground is said to lose its bearing capacity, and any building built on it no matter how sturdy, would fail.

Dagupan City is built on sandy material accumulated at the mouth of mighty river systems that include the Bued and Agno Rivers. These rivers and their tributaries deliver sediments from the Cordillera and Zambales mountain ranges. The ground underneath the city is continuously moistened by surrounding estuaries and its proximity to the Lingayen Gulf.

Preparedness is key

Recently, I was witness to an effective disaster preparedness exercise when Category 5 Hurricane Beryl ravaged several Caribbean island-countries with the strength of more than 215 kilometer-per-hour winds coupled with extended torrential rains. In Jamaica, several days before the forecasted landfall on July 4, 2024, authorities went to work early in preparing for the arrival of the hurricane. No less than the prime minister went on national TV to warn citizens of the impending danger the hurricane would bring and to lay out the national strategy to mitigate casualties and damage.

Except for frontline agencies, work was suspended in government agencies and international organizations such as the United Nations. Curfew was enforced, everyone was told to stay sheltered, check points were set up for the non-law-abiding citizens. The populace was obedient. The hurricane passed, authorities reported only two dead – one by drowning, the other smashed by a fallen tree.

Disasters from weather disturbances can be relatively well-managed, given the current advancements in atmospheric science and space technology, where hurricanes and typhoons can be tracked and their paths and landfall locations predicted.

Unfortunately, it is not so (yet) for earthquakes. As such, earthquake resilience can best be achieved by preparing well in advance through what some refer to as structural preparedness. It involves knowing the conditions of the ground and the infrastructure in the places that one frequents – places of domicile and work, in particular.

Is the ground prone to intense shaking that can lead to liquefaction? Are there steep and weak slopes around that are prone to landslides? Is it by the sea where tsunamis are expected? Are the buildings constructed according to code?

To paraphrase a famous quote: He who stays ready does not need to get ready. – Rappler.com

Mario A. Aurelio, PhD is a professor at the National Institute of Geological Sciences – University of the Philippines (UP-NIGS) who includes earthquake studies among his research interests. He regularly travels to the Caribbean to fulfill his obligations to a United Nations organization based in Jamaica.