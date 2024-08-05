[The Slingshot] The ‘safest city’ fiction of Davao City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The police doctored blotters that are instruments of crime index to make it appear no crimes happened in Davao City. Presto, you have a city that is the safest.

Standing on a Davao city sidewalk some years ago when Rodrigo Duterte was already president, I overheard two youngsters next to me conversing about where they were able to buy shabu. The other guy said sourcing it was easy, and that evading the police was easy too. If accosted, they would just deny. After all, the supply in the city was abundant.

The youngsters were talking as though there was no such mantra as “My God, I hate drugs” uttered by Duterte when he was president. It was as if there was no such thing as an anti-drug war, then already raging with extrajudicial killings (EJKs) and all its blood and gore in many places in the country.

That convinced me that the signature Duterte advocacy was just based on fakery. And if it was fakery, his strongman’s warning of kill, kill, kill was just a Machiavellian device to instill fear under his regime.

We all know by now that the fear apparatus included the corruption of the Philippine National Police whose cops were rewarded with bribe money for every “drug user” killed. We also know by now that every incident of “nanlaban” (the victims fought back) was just all staged. A friend cop later told me that an indispensable item in the police raids was a steady supply of “paltik” guns that they would plant on the dead to reinforce their fiction that they resisted arrest.

In 2021, when Menardo Guevarra, Duterte’s secretary of justice, went through the motions of examining 5,000 cases of extrajudicial killings to contrive before the International Criminal Court that the Duterte government was indeed investigating, they were confronted with the pattern that a host of protocols were disobeyed by police.

“No full examination of the weapon was conducted. No verification of its ownership was undertaken. No request for ballistic examination or paraffin test was pursued until its completion,” Guevarra was forced to admit. Paraffin tests would have determined if there was indeed armed resistance against arrest.

As early as June 2020, nanlaban was already unmasked by a report of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN OHCHR). It said that guns were planted, and that police repeatedly recovered guns bearing the same serial numbers from different victims in different kill locations. This was the greatest evidence that Duterte had duped the Filipinos into thinking that the drug war was real.

But why do cops currently being investigated by the House’s committee on human rights continue to mouth the worn-out line of nanlaban? Because they were paid for their misdeeds. The sad thing lacking in the House hearings is the economy behind the killings, that Duterte showered the police with bribe money to kill.

So it does not come as a surprise that a recent bombshell discovery took place in ground zero of the Duterte EJKs: Davao City. The discovery could not have taken place had the national government not revamped the leadership and personnel of the Davao City police office. That tells us that all these years when Davao City was under the rule of the Duterte dynasty, it became easy for their paid troll armies to tout Davao as the “safest city in the world.”

The police doctored (to use common street slang) blotters to make it appear no crimes happened in Davao City. They modified data on the blotters that are instruments of crime index. Presto, you have a city that is the safest. The Dutertes must be the best managers in the entire solar system.

And all it took to discover the discrepancies was a non-Duterte appointee to the post of region 11 police director, Nicolas Torre III. In one police station, two logbooks were kept, one for standard entries, the other for sanitized records with lower crime reports.

Torre then relieved all of the city’s station commanders. With the Duterte trick out of the bag, Baste Duterte raged mad at Torre. “I would be glad to slap this man. If I see him, I will slap him. He is new to me, and I will slap this guy. It is one of my ambitions in life to slap a general.” Think for a minute if that should be how public servants paid for by our taxes talk.

And that folks, is how Davao City has been ruled under the Dutertes — corrupting the police to suit their own political narratives, to see and hear no evil even when thugs run city hall.

The Philippine National Police in Davao City must be the most distorted by power corruption in the entire Philippines. That must be the worst Gordian knot for Manila to untangle, just like banishing the Duterte dynasty from its stranglehold of Davao City for almost three decades now.

All Dutertes must go. – Rappler.com