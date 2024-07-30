[Time Trowel] The Philippine origins of mezcal and tequila distillation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The emergence of mezcal distillation technology also underscores that the Philippines is not just a mere recipient of things imported but a contributor to worldwide celebrations as well

I was sharing some distilled libations with Marlon Martin, Earl John Hernandez, and Kristian Cordero recently to celebrate our small successes in the past year. During this regular ritual, we discussed our work on decentering historical narratives to forefront Philippine contributions to humanity. And since we were enjoying some distilled spirits, I brought up the argument that the technology of distilling mezcal, and later tequila, came from the Philippines via the Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade.

The Galleon Trade, which lasted from 1565 to 1815, was an epic maritime trade route that connected Asia, the Americas, and Europe. This trade route played a central role in the early globalization of trade, culture, and technology. Despite the overarching influence of Spain, the direct and strong connections between the Philippines and Mexico were more pronounced due to practical, economic, and strategic reasons.

In today’s column, I explore the history of the Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade, its significance in connecting the Pacific and the Atlantic, and the reasons behind the strong connections between the Philippines and Mexico. More importantly, I highlight an interesting historical connection between tequila and the Philippines, emphasizing the role of the Manila-Galleon Trade in the introduction of distillation techniques to Mexico. In a previous article, I also argued that the Galleon Trade facilitated the introduction of many of the plants mentioned in the song, “Bahay Kubo.”

The Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade began in 1565, an offshoot of the torno viaje, a relatively safe route across the Pacific, discovered by the navigator Andrés de Urdaneta. This facilitated regular trans-Pacific trade that would operate for 250 years, until Mexican independence.

The trade route operated with an annual or semi-annual galleon (large, multi-decked sailing ship) voyage between Manila and Acapulco on the west coast of Mexico. From Acapulco, goods were transported overland to Veracruz, where they were then shipped to Spain and other parts of Europe. This route effectively connected the Pacific and the Atlantic, enabling the flow of goods, people, ideas, and technology across vast distances.

The goods traded

The galleons carried a wide variety of goods, reflecting the diverse resources and products available in Asia and the Americas. From Manila, the ships transported luxury goods such as silk, spices, porcelain, ivory, and gemstones from China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. These goods were highly sought after in the Americas and Europe, fetching high prices in markets as far away as Madrid and Amsterdam.

From Acapulco, the galleons brought silver from Mexican mines (mostly to supply the insatiable demand in China), which was used to purchase Asian goods. Other products included cacao, cochineal (a red dye), and other valuable commodities from the Americas. The trade route thus facilitated a complex exchange network that linked multiple continents and economies.

The ties that bind the Philippines and Mexico

While Spain was the colonial power overseeing the Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade, the direct and strong connections between the Philippines and Mexico were particularly pronounced due to several factors. The Pacific Ocean posed a formidable barrier to direct trade between Spain and its Asian colonies. The route from Manila to Acapulco was the most feasible and direct trans-Pacific path, leveraging favorable currents and winds. From Acapulco, goods could be transported relatively easily across Mexico to the Atlantic coast and onward to Spain.

Mexico, with its abundant silver mines, provided the primary currency for trade with Asia. The flow of silver from Mexican mines to the Philippines and then to China and other parts of Asia created an efficient economic loop. This system allowed the Spanish Empire to capitalize on its resources more effectively than a direct Spain-Asia route would have permitted.

The Spanish colonial administration in the Americas, particularly in New Spain (modern-day Mexico), was well-established and capable of managing the logistics of the galleon trade. The infrastructure and governance in Mexico were more developed than in the Philippines or other parts of the Spanish Empire, facilitating smoother operations and better management of the trade route.

The galleon trade also promoted significant cultural and human exchanges between the Philippines and Mexico. Many Filipinos, known as “Manilamen,” settled in Mexican coastal areas, contributing to the local culture and economy. These communities further strengthened the bonds between the two regions through shared practices, traditions, and intermarriage.

Mezcal, tequila distillation

One of the key pieces of evidence supporting the Filipino origins of mezcal distillation is the observation of old-fashioned distillation techniques among indigenous communities in the Americas. John G. Bourke, an American soldier and ethnologist, documented his observations of this type of distillation among the Tarascans in Mexico. He noted the simple construction of the stills used for distillation, suggesting a longstanding tradition of alcohol production among indigenous communities.

This observation opens up the possibility that similar indigenous practices existed in the Philippines, where distillation was a well-established process long before European contact. It is worth noting that mezcal is a general term that refers to spirits made from agave plant, while tequila is a type of mezcal made from blue agave; its production is protected by Mexican law. Tequila is largely produced in Jalisco, but there are areas in neighboring states that are authorized to produce tequila, namely, in Guanajuato, Michoacán, and Nayarit. A small region in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas is also allowed to produce the distilled spirit.

In the Philippines, the distillation of tuba (fermented coconut sap) into lambanog (coconut arrack) was a well-established practice. This process involves the fermentation of tuba, which is collected from the inflorescence of coconut palms, followed by distillation to produce a high-proof spirit. The simplicity and effectiveness of these distillation methods indicate a sophisticated understanding of alcohol production that could have easily been transferred across the Pacific.

The agave plant, indigenous to Mexico, was traditionally used in the production of pulque, an alcoholic beverage. However, with the introduction of Philippine distillation methods, agave began to be used to create what we now know as tequila. The distillation technique used by Filipinos, involving clay stills, was adapted by the local Mexican population to distill agave, resulting in the creation of mezcal and eventually tequila. This cultural and technological exchange was a significant outcome of the Manila-Galleon Trade, demonstrating the global interconnectedness even in the early modern period. The trade not only impacted the economies of the involved regions but also left a lasting cultural legacy that includes the origins of tequila.

Historical accounts from Loarca and Rios y Coronel provide further evidence of the potential connections between Philippine and Mexican distillation practices. These accounts underscore the versatility of local resources and traditional drinks in the Philippines, hinting at long-standing indigenous traditions that could have similarities to mezcal production.

The similarities between the distillation of tuba into lambanog and the distillation of agave into mezcal suggest a transfer of knowledge and techniques. This comparative analysis of materials and methods strengthens the argument for the Philippine origins of mezcal distillation, highlighting the interconnectedness of indigenous practices across different regions.

Influence from Japanese techniques

Another possible influence in the distillation process is the presence of Japanese craftsmen in New Spain and how this might have been related to the introduction of palm-leaf techniques. This cross-cultural exchange could have played a role in shaping the distillation processes in both regions. The influence of Japanese techniques further complicates the narrative, suggesting a multi-faceted exchange of knowledge and practices.

Japanese settlers and craftsmen in New Spain could have contributed to the refinement and development of distillation techniques, incorporating their own methods into the existing practices. This influence, combined with the Philippine distillation techniques, could have resulted in a unique hybrid process that led to the creation of mezcal, and later, tequila.

The Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade was a cornerstone of early global trade, connecting the Pacific and Atlantic worlds in an unprecedented way. While Spain was the overarching colonial power, the strong connections between the Philippines and Mexico were driven by geographic, economic, administrative, and cultural factors. The trade route not only facilitated the exchange of goods but also encouraged significant cultural and technological exchanges that have left a lasting legacy on both sides of the Pacific.

This period of extensive interaction laid the groundwork for the interconnected global economy that we recognize today. The introduction of tequila distillation techniques from the Philippines demonstrates the importance of the Manila-Galleon Trade, reflecting the intricate web of global interactions that shaped the early modern world. The emergence of mezcal distillation technology also underscores that the Philippines is not just a mere recipient of things imported but a contributor to worldwide celebrations as well.

Note: A PhD dissertation in 1960 by Dr. Pablo Guzmán-Rivas (University of Texas-Austin) provides the historical basis for this argument. A conversation with Dr. John A. Peterson of the University of San Carlos (Cebu) over a decade ago (over some distilled spirits) initiated the development of this concept. — Rappler.com

Stephen Acabado is professor of anthropology at the University of California-Los Angeles. He directs the Ifugao and Bicol Archaeological Projects, research programs that engage community stakeholders. He grew up in Tinambac, Camarines Sur. Follow him on IG @s.b.acabado.