[Vantage Point] It takes two to tango: NAIA, MIAC thresh out rehab plan

In any negotiation, it is important that the two parties meet halfway, with the one seeking government approval showing some flexibility. It should never be a zero-sum game, with the end view of reaching an agreement favorable to the Filipino taxpayers.

Going through the hellish queue from Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s (NAIA’s) front gate to the departure area has been a nightmare for local and international travelers. And if luck suddenly played games on you, you’d be further burdened by flight delays and cancellations.

Why am I not surprised that our international gateway has been mocked as the one of the worst airports in the world? It is old and decrepit, and the prospects of operational cutback and even total shutdown are a distinct possibility.

This is why the overly confident claim of the Manila International Airport Consortium (MIAC) to make our travel experience pleasant and worthwhile has captured everyone’s attention. MIAC claims that It will only take passengers less than five minutes to get comfortably seated at the boarding area from the time they pass through the front door. Based on the standard set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a 12- to 27-minute walk through to reach the boarding area is the optimum. With the inefficiency of immigration personnel at our airport, it would seem unlikely that such a scenario is even possible. The MIAC stands by its claim and it’s not for me to challenge its assertion, especially since MIAC is dissecting at length this and other related issues with the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

MIAC – a mega consortium which includes units of listed conglomerates Aboitiz InfraCapital, Incorporated, AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporation, Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corporation, Alliance Global – Infracorp Development, Incorporated, Filinvest Development Corporation, JG Summit Infrastructure Holdings Corporation, and US-based Global Infrastructure Partners – has submitted an unsolicited proposal to modernize NAIA at a cost of P267 billion on a 25-year concession. The DOTr and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) have submitted their joint plan to offer NAIA’s privatization to open, solicited bidding at a cost of P141 billion.

MIAC and the DOTr are now in the thick of discussions – with the former declaring that it has skin in the game – explaining in detail that the modernization proposal is the best that the country could ever have. Foremost is the huge project cost which Infrawatch, a public policy think-tank focusing on major public infrastructure and development projects in the Philippines, has flagged. Infrawatch is led by Harvard-educated Terry Ridon, a Filipino lawyer and executive who served as chair and chief executive officer of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor. Ridon is also a former congressman.

Ridon, who professed that he is not against the MIAC and NAIA’s privatization, said that his only worry is how such a huge project cost would affect the Filipinos’ cost of travel. Will the consortium pass on the cost to local and international travelers?

To this, MIAC responded: “Our proposal is for a concession period of 25 years. Compared with DOTr’s 15 years, our project cost is justified.” The consortium also claimed that it will only peg the cost of terminal fees with the charges being collected by the Clark International Airport and the Mactan International Airport (see Rappler’s comparison below). Of course, over the course of its concession period, the cost would inevitably rise, as shown in past cases of major infrastructure projects under the Build Operate Transfer (BOT) scheme.

Sovereign guarantee?

Industry sources are worried that the consortium may ask for a sovereign guarantee for such a huge project. Although MIAC has denied to Rappler that the consortium is seeking a guarantee, DOTr sources said that the matter is “being discussed now, that it is being clarified by the DOTr team, and that guarantee in whatever form will never be allowed.”

As Cosette Canilao, president and CEO of Aboitiz InfraCapital, told Rappler: “The MIAC’s unsolicited proposal meets all the requirements under the BOT Law, its implementing rules and regulations (IRR) and guidelines; as such there are no guarantees nor subsidies in it.”

Canilao explained that their proposal had been studied and thought out well. She called it “the fastest route towards rehabilitating and optimizing the primary gateway of the country while waiting for other airports to be developed [which will help meet] air traffic demand which is projected to reach 55 million passengers in the next few years, and expected to exceed 70 million by 2036 and 140 million by 2048.”

Rappler’s graph below shows the increase of travelers traffic through the years.

I am personally averse to projects being coddled by the government through whatever form of guarantees. Some projects in the past had this particular provision hidden in the fine print and often entailed lengthy litigation if it were to be stricken out.

By providing sovereign guarantees, the government commits its resources to specific projects, potentially diverting funds away from other pressing priorities such as infrastructure development, social services, or public investments that benefit a wider population. The government may prefer to allocate resources based on its own development agenda rather than be tied to specific private initiatives.

Sovereign guarantees can also raise concerns about transparency and corruption. If the process of granting guarantees is not well-regulated or transparent, it may provide opportunities for corruption and favoritism, leading to inefficient allocation of resources and potential losses for the government. It can also distort the market by creating an uneven playing field. Since projects with sovereign guarantees may have a perceived advantage over those without such guarantees, it may discourage competition and innovation. This could limit market dynamics and hinder overall economic development.

It would be interesting to see how the talks between the DOTr and MIAC pan out. In any negotiation, it is important that the two parties meet halfway, with the one seeking government approval showing some flexibility. It should never be a zero-sum game, with the end view of reaching an agreement favorable to the Filipino taxpayers.

Defective equipment

NAIA is at the end of life and there is no debate that it should be resuscitated. Why it has been left to a state of disrepair is unacceptable and criminal. Now, should the government undertake the rehabilitation of the facility at this time when it can do it on its terms or wait for the contingency that will force its hand?

In September 2022 and May 2023, the power system at NAIA’s Terminal 3 went dead. In both instances, no plane could take off, forcing passengers to delay their departure for at least one full day. Incoming flights had to turn back to their immediate country of origin. The snafu was symptomatic of what ails the airport. All these years the government has been resorting to stop-gap measures. It’s about time that it did a total makeover.

Consider these deficiencies which, if left unaddressed, could result in total breakdown of airport operation and isolate the country from the rest of the world for an extended period of time:

The electrical facility equipment that conked out at Terminal 3 had long exceeded its 20-year lifespan. Airport authorities were courting disaster when they put the equipment to work beyond that period of time. These obsolete equipment should have been sent to the scrap heap and replaced with new ones five to six years before.

The baggage handling system is in a state of disrepair. The contract for its maintenance was awarded in 2021 to a local company that did not have access to the foreign manufacturer of the replacement parts.

In 2021 and 2022, while the COVID-19 pandemic still raged and airline passenger and cargo services were minimal, the airport authorities should have taken the golden opportunity to implement the flood control project, which had long been on the drawing board, and repair the main runway, which was – and still is – in terrible shape. They failed to do so.

Over a quarter of Terminal 3’s passenger boarding bridges is unserviceable, the result of decades-long neglect. The previous NAIA administration failed to award the service contract to the manufacturer, which could have kept them in ship-shape condition.

Most of the X-ray machines don’t work, this compromising security. Of the five located at Level 1, only three are functional. Neither of the only two machines at Level 3 works. Therefore, the screening of passengers and baggage has been lax or left to chance. There is no way to repair the equipment, either. The model has already been phased out, and the parts are no longer available.

No fire and detection and alarm system has ever been installed. The authorities have to rely solely on fire marshals and other emergency response personnel to spot the danger of fire that could engulf the terminal and burn it to the ground. Thousands could die.

Airport monitoring and surveillance is unreliable. The company given the contract to install CCTVs in all four terminals failed to perform its end of the bargain. The functions and recording storage of the CCTVs are limited, and their solar power system is inadequate. There are not enough CCTVs in the terminals and the airport perimeter, and those that have been installed are located in areas where they do not have a maximum or optimal effect.

With 22% of the country’s economy being contributed by tourism, and with the eyes of the world focused on how serious we are in initiating major infrastructure changes, the time is now to raise our airport terminals from their death bed. Whether the proposal is solicited or unsolicited, the crucial modernization program of our premier gateway to the world must begin now. – Rappler.com

Val A. Villanueva is a veteran business journalist. He was a former business editor of the Philippine Star and the Gokongwei-owned Manila Times. For comments, suggestions email him at mvala.v@gmail.com.