[Vantage Point] Duterte loses clout: Withering out a strongman

According to informed sources, the image of unity being put up by both camps in public is nothing but a facade. As they gear up for a larger political battle, both camps are sharpening their respective impeachment tools.

Has the wind completely turned against former president Rodrigo Duterte, enough for him to lose his once-vaunted political clout? And with that loss, has his dream of reclaiming absolute power by helping his daughter, Vice President and concurrent Education Secretary Sara Duterte, to reclaim Malacañang been thrown into the dustbin?

It’s too early to tell, but the country’s political situation looks like it’s far from placid. The coalition of political parties supporting President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been showing visible cracks.

Consider the Congress exposé of VP Sara’s P125 million confidential fund, which made her the object of unrelenting attacks from the right to the left, and everything in between, of the political spectrum. The exodus of congressmen and senators from PDP-Laban paints a sad photo of a crumbling coalition.

It was PDP-Laban which gave Mr. Duterte legitimacy first as candidate and then as president, with majority of the members in both chambers of Congress. Unfortunately for the Filipino people, the way these members have sworn fealty to the new “sheriff in town” seems to prove that they are motivated, not by ideology or principles, but the pursuit of power and wealth.

In late December 2022, Ms. Duterte, as education secretary, secured P125 million in confidential funds that were spent within only 11 days. She initially insisted that the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Office of the Vice President (OVP) needed the confidential funds, and labeled as unpatriotic those who were against the discretionary funds. She has since relented and told the Senate recently that she would no longer insist on being entitled to the controversial secret funds.

Her father and his supporters insisted, however, that the Vice President needs those funds. The older Duterte even turned the tables against Congress by demanding full disclosure and audit of lawmakers’ alleged discretionary funds, hinting on malfeasance on the part of the legislators.

But even records from the Commission on Audit (COA) have dispelled Mr. Duterte’s suspicion. COA’s statement of audit which Vantage Point secured online showed that “zero” notices of suspensions, disallowances, and charges were issued to the House for 2022 and prior years going back to 2017.

A notice of suspension is issued by a COA auditor if a government office has a transaction not supported by required documents. A disallowance notice is issued if there is irregularity in the spending of funds, while a charge notice is given when money due are not collected or improperly computed.

Aside from the non-issuance of notices, COA said that, from 2017 to 2022, lawmakers did not receive any Priority Development Assistance Fund derisively referred to as “pork barrel,” or or Disbursement Acceleration Program funds.

COA also said that Extraordinary and Miscellaneous Expenses (EME) – which are not included in the budget and are spent for activities like meetings, public relations, and athletic and cultural activities as well as for equipment purchases – are fully audited, unlike monies set aside as confidential and intelligence funds. Last year, the House’s EME totaled P4.98 billion.

Based on the COA annual audit, the House ended calendar year 2022 with total net assets of P13.54 billion, compared to P8.8 billion in 2021, as total liability last year only stood at P519.9 million versus P947.8 million the previous year.

Mr. Duterte, no longer feared?

Congresswoman France Castro, who represents the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), has hauled Mr. Duterte to court for grave threat – which some quarters consider a laughable accusation, considering the fact that the strongman has ordered the murders of thousands during his six-year “reign of terror.”

The summons, issued by Quezon City Senior Assistant Prosecutor Ulric Badiola, ordered Mr. Duterte to submit a counter-affidavit on or before December 4, an indication that the former strongman has lost his power to instill fear.

It is the ultimate humiliation, which has led him to say he would rather go to jail – “magpapakulong na lang ako” – rather than dignify the summons from a ‘lowly prosecutor.’ After all, some people point out, didn’t he get away with the deaths of 30,000 men, women, and children in his war against drugs?

Will Mr. Duterte and those who carried out his orders face infinitely more serious charges in practically every judicial circuit all over the country, once the families of those who died in his so-called war on drugs realize that his power has been greatly diminished? No city or province was spared the depredation of death squads working allegedly under the direction of the police and Mr. Duterte.

Has the judiciary regained its independence, now that Mr. Duterte is no longer in power?

After nearly seven years in prison, former senator Leila de Lima was granted bail.

Mr. Duterte’s Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a number of cases, all non-bailable, against Ms. De Lima, and the judges handling them dutifully ordered her arrest. Only in the waning days of Duterte’s regime did the judges find the courage to acquit Ms. De Lima of the drug charges.

The last case, legal scholars say, will be thrown out as well, given the fact that the witnesses, like those in the other cases, have told the courts that their testimonies had been coerced.

The ICC

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is one existential threat for Duterte that just won’t go away.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla now says he is looking into the possibility of allowing the ICC to enter the country and investigate the so-called war on drugs, which forms the basis of the case of crime vs. humanity filed by former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV. against Mr. Duterte, et al.

It is an ominous sign, considering the fact that the DOJ had previously maintained that the investigation – and, if merited, the arrest of Mr. Duterte – is an infringement of Philippine sovereignty.

There are political dynamics at work here. The current administration could hand Duterte over to the ICC prosecutors, if he proves to be too recalcitrant.

Actually, incarceration in The Hague (or house arrest in the Philippines, Erap Estrada style) is the best thing that could happen to Mr. Duterte, with the possibility of exile in China under the benevolent eye of his friend, President Xi Jinping.

Political pundits believe Mr. Duterte wants his family to remain in power using the Kim dynasty playbook as guide, with Kim Il-Sung, Kim Jong-il, and now Kim Jong-un ruling North Korea, one after the other.

He was banking on his daughter Sara – not his two other children Sebastian and Paulo – to take the mantle of national leadership.

Alas, in defiance of her father’s wishes and with her at that time leading in all poll surveys, Sara listened to the advice of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo that she run for VP instead, with presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

It was obvious that Mr. Marcos had promised to support her presidential candidacy the next time around. Hence, she agreed to await her turn, a promise which is in danger of being broken. – Rappler.com

Val A. Villanueva is a veteran business journalist. He was a former business editor of the Philippine Star and the Gokongwei-owned Manila Times. For comments, suggestions email him at mvala.v@gmail.com.

The views expressed by the writer are his/her own and do not reflect the views or positions of Rappler.