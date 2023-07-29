[Vantage Point] SONA: Did PBBM cook the books?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

He depicts a shining city on the hill, but from my Vantage Point, it is all a mirage

Compared to his predecessor, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., makes good optics. He doesn’t curse, and his prepared speeches are coherent and delivered in a baritone tone that mimics the way his father Marcos Sr. delivered his.

More importantly, he seems to have veered away from some of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial policies. Unless it’s being kept under wraps, the specter of the despicable killings licensed by Duterte in his ‘war on drugs’ campaign seems to have vanished. Marcos Jr.’s foreign policy pivot – from Duterte playing footsies with China to more amicable relations with the United States and other Western nations – is a bold move which has been lauded by the free world.

But in trying to court the favor of the West, the President has to show that he is one with them. As Marcos Jr.’s right hand seeks to garner international support against China’s aggressive stance in the West Philippine Sea, his left hand has been unwilling to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in probing Duterte’s war on drugs. Cherry-picking like this is ill-advised. His administration should navigate this thorny issue with caution.

SONA 2023

How did Marcos Jr. fare in his first year in office? During his recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), he chose to highlight what he considers his administration’s economic achievements. He depicts a shining city on the hill, but from my Vantage Point, it is all a mirage.

His claim of unprecedented economic progress in the past year is divorced from reality. The prices of prime commodities have gone up, either gradually or steeply, and there is no sign that they will go down anytime soon. And even if the prices actually returned to pre-pandemic levels – the President’s point of reference – it would make no difference to most Filipinos. They still wouldn’t be able to afford the high cost of living: a legacy of the previous administration.

Duterte was a bad manager. Instead of attracting foreign investors, he drove them away. He told the United States, Canada, Australia, Great Britain, and the European Union to keep out of our country if they did not like his policy of killing people in pursuit of the so-called war on drugs. That was exactly what the whole civilized world did. Despite. There was an exodus of multinational corporations from China because of rising labor costs there, but they bypassed the Philippines in their search of new manufacturing havens. They relocated instead to Vietnam, India, Malaysia, or Indonesia.

No investors have come to establish new companies in the Philippines or to undertake expansion of existing ones. A number of multinational companies that had set up business here have in fact pulled out stakes and moved to other countries.

Price index on the rise

Marcos Jr. is gracious enough not to raise the subject, but he has no qualms about cooking the books to paint a rosy picture of the national economy. Switching to Filipino, no doubt for maximum effect, he said, “Sa mga nakalipas na buwan…napatunayan natin na kayang maibaba ang presyo ng bigas, karne, isda, gulay, at asukal.” (In the past few months…we proved that we could lower the prices of rice, meat, fish, vegetables, and sugar.)

The consumer price index data tell a different story. From February 2022 to June 2023, the prices of prime commodities inexorably went way up, and stayed there.

Never mind that one of Marcos Jr.’s campaign promises was to bring down to P20 per kilo the price of rice. Like most traditional Filipino politicians who were on a stumping tour, he threw everything at the wall to see what would stick. Let’s not dwell on that, except to say that the price of rice, contrary to what was promised, has steadily risen, reaching its peak in June 2023. At present, it is now at P45 to P50 per kilo.

The price of meat rose, peaked in August 2022, and plateaued in June 2023. It has remained there. Meanwhile, the price of fish reached its highest point in August 2022 and dropped slightly in June 2023, but it has not gone down to its February 2020 level.

It got worse for onion and sugar, the prices of which soared to 500% and 40%, respectively.

The President touts that the inflation rate is easing up. That may be true, but it is only an indication that prices are increasing at a slower rate, not a sign that they have actually gone down.

He says employment has risen to 95.7%. It is, he adds, an improvement from “the severe unemployment during the pandemic.” Yes, but that is the effect of business establishments resuming operation after being forced to close down when COVID-19 struck. They were recalling workers who have been laid off. In other words, the unemployment rate is no better today than it was when Duterte and his gang had the run of the country.

To pour more cold water on the idea, over a million of the so-called new hires are “unpaid workers” who are defined by the Philippine Statistics Authority as those who work without pay in their family business. It may be added that the number of this type of businesses has risen exponentially precisely because there are no jobs available.

Underground economy

Many people will do anything to feed their families and themselves. They will sell barbecue, kwek-kwek, and other street foods; go online to sell used clothing; provide home service manicure-pedicure; and even forage for food and recyclables in trash cans and landfills, for example. In the strict sense of the word, they’re not employees. They are city-dwellers who are on the same survival path as the hunter-gatherers of the Kalahari Desert.

The President boasts that the economy posted a 7.6% growth in 2022. That may be true, but the same economy contracted by 9.5% in 2020, which means that the economy has a long way to go before it can catch up. It has to grow 9.5% per year until 2028 – a period of five year – for it to return to pre-pandemic levels.

It is a tall order for Marcos Jr. He has a mediocre track record in public service, despite its length: from his 1981 victory as vice governor in his home province of Ilocos Norte; as the 1983-1986 and 1998-2007 provincial governor; a congressman member for his home province’s second district twice (1992-1995 and 2007-2010), and a senator from 2010 to 2016.

Unfortunately, the presidency does not imbue anyone with the astuteness and mental acuity necessary to keep the economy on an even keel, never mind steering it on the road to peace and prosperity. A real statesman is required for that.

If Marcos is merely fudging the numbers on the economy, he lies outright in other areas.

Here is one of his most egregious fabrications. Again speaking in Filipino, the President boldly proclaims, “Mahigit isang milyong kabahayan ang iniaalay natin sa ating mga kababayan sa buong bansa.” (Over one million housing units are being offered to our countrymen nationwide.)

If by iniaalay we mean to say “being offered,” that would lead to the conclusion that more than one million houses have been built or are being built, presumably by the government. If government-built houses truly exist in such a prodigious number, it is the best-kept secret of the century. – Rappler.com

Val A. Villanueva is a veteran business journalist. He was a former business editor of the Philippine Star and the Gokongwei-owned Manila Times. For comments, suggestions email him at mvala.v@gmail.com.