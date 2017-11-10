WATCH: Trump at the APEC CEO Summit 2017
DA NANG, Vietnam – United States President Donald Trump delivers his remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Da Nang, Vietnam. – Rappler.com
Watch US President Donald Trump live on Rappler
DA NANG, Vietnam – United States President Donald Trump delivers his remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Da Nang, Vietnam. – Rappler.com
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
View your profile page here OR
Click close to continue.
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
You have successfully updated your account.