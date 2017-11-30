Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accuses the United States of seeking to provoke Kim Jong-Un's regime and demands to know whether Washington was plotting to destroy the isolated country

Published 8:32 PM, November 30, 2017

MOSCOW, Russia – Russia on Thursday, November 30, rejected a US call to cut ties with Pyongyang, suggesting Washington has been doing everything to prompt North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un to "lose it".

On Wednesday, November 29, Washington warned that North Korea's leadership will be "utterly destroyed" if war breaks out as it called on countries to cut all diplomatic and trade ties with North Korea.

The latest threat came after North Korea tested its third ICBM, which it claimed was capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov poured scorn on Washington's call to cut ties with North Korea and introduce new sanctions against it.

"We see this negatively," he told journalists in the Belarusian capital Minsk. "We have repeatedly stated that the pressure of sanctions has been exhausted."

He accused the United States of seeking to provoke Kim Jong-Un's regime and demanded to know whether Washington was plotting to destroy the isolated country.

"It's as if the recent actions of the United States are consciously directed to provoke Pyongyang towards other radical actions," Russia's top diplomat said.

Lavrov pointed to Washington's plans to conduct a large-scale air force drill with South Korea in December, a new show of force aimed at the Kim regime, saying the US would be better off if it tried to hold negotiations instead.

"The impression is that everything has been done to prompt Kim Jong-Un to lose it and take another reckless step. It's sad," he said.

"The Americans need to explain what they are aiming for. If they are looking for a reason to destroy North Korea, then they should say it straight and the American leadership should confirm it," Lavrov said in remarks released by the foreign ministry.

US President Donald Trump derided Kim as a "sick puppy" and threatened "major" new sanctions.

"If war comes, make no mistake: the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed," US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley added.

The Kremlin on Wednesday called the latest missile test a "provocative action" and appealed for calm on all sides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emerged as one of the most strident voices against punishing Pyongyang, insisting that further sanctions and threats are "useless" against a regime that feels cornered.

The United States earlier this year pressed for a full oil embargo on North Korea but dropped that demand following resistance from China and Russia. – Rappler.com