Saudi national carrier says aircraft ‘had an accident’ at Khartoum airport

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) said one of its Airbus aircrafts “had an accident” at Sudan’s Khartoum airport before its scheduled departure to Riyadh on Saturday, April 15, without providing further details.

Saudia also said in a statement that its flights to and from Sudan had been suspended until further notice.

Clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on Saturday, with gunfire heard in several parts of the capital Khartoum and witnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.

Meanwhile, Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir also said on Saturday it was suspending flights to and from Khartoum for 72 hours following military clashes in the Sudanese capital. – Rappler.com