‘Dedicated to peace,’ ASEAN won’t exclude Russia from meetings

IN DONETSK. A Ukrainian service member inspects destroyed Russian military vehicles at his new position retaken by the Ukrainian forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are expected to hold meetings in the coming week with their counterparts from several countries including Russia, despite the war raging in Ukraine for over five months after Russian forces invaded the neighboring nation.

Post-ministerial conferences with foreign ministers of China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, India, European Union, United States, and Russia are scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 4, during the 55th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

Asked whether there were moves to exclude Russia from meetings with the regional bloc, Philippine Assistant Foreign Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Daniel Espiritu said such efforts were taken by partners outside ASEAN “from the very start,” but that the regional bloc decided against this, choosing instead to serve as a venue for dialogue.

“ASEAN is unique and distinct in the sense that it provides a forum for preventive diplomacy, for peaceful management of disputes and tensions even among conflicting parties, even among warring parties,” he said. Espiritu specifically cited ASEAN ’s treat of amity and cooperation, a legally-binding code that pushed for the “peaceful coexistence and friendly cooperation” among Southeast Asian states.

“We want this distinction to be respected, and for ASEAN centrality to be respected. We said no one will be excluded, no process will be disrupted. Everyone is welcome to attend ASEAN meetings,” added Espiritu.

Since late February, heavy fighting in Ukraine has killed scores of both soldiers and civilians while rising energy prices and a global wheat shortage that threatens millions in poorer countries with hunger are among the far-reaching effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

On the part of the Philippines and ASEAN, Espiritu said that Russia’s inclusion in the meeting did not mean the regional group condoned its actions in Ukraine. Aside from calling for an end to violence in Ukraine, the Philippines expressed grave concern over mounting civilian casualties and the targeting of civilian infrastructure, and has called for an investigation into alleged war atrocities, as well as the safe and effective distribution of aid.

“The common thread remains the same. We remain consistent and clear on our position…. That’s both the Philippine position and the ASEAN position on Ukraine with regards to Russia. And Russia knows this, we have intimated this to them again and again in the various meetings that we had with Russia ever since the military action that they had in Ukraine,” Espiritu said.

He added: “In ASEAN, we don’t want to escalate tensions. We want to find a way to de-escalate whatever conflict or tensions there are between not only ASEAN countries, but external partners. We are all dedicated to peace in the region.” – Rappler.com