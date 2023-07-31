Australia says hopes fade for soldiers missing after helicopter crash

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'There was a catastrophic incident and with every passing hour, it is now clear that any hope of finding (the soldiers) has been lost,' Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles says

SYDNEY, Australia – Australia’s defense minister said on Monday, July 31, there was little hope of finding alive the four aircrew aboard a military helicopter that crashed into the sea off Queensland state.

The MRH-90 helicopter was taking part in Talisman Sabre military exercises between the United States and Australia when it came down in waters close to Hamilton Island, about 890 kilometers (550 miles) north of Brisbane, late on Friday.

“There was a catastrophic incident and with every passing hour, it is now clear that any hope of finding (the soldiers) has been lost,” Defense Minister Richard Marles said during a media briefing.

Marles said the rescue operation involving hundreds of military personnel had found “significant wreckage” from the helicopter. The MRH-90 fleet would be grounded until the investigation into the crash was finished, he said.

Defense Force Chief Angus Campbell said recovering the bodies of the four aircrew would not be easy due to strong currents but the operation was continuing.

“We’re going to do everything possible to bring our mates home to their families,” he said.

Australian Defense on Sunday named the missing soldiers as Captain Daniel Lyon, Lieutenant Maxwell Nugent, Warrant Officer Class Two Joseph Laycock and Corporal Alexander Naggs. – Rappler.com