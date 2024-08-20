Asia Pacific
Indonesia

Australia and Indonesia seal treaty-level defense pact

Reuters

Australia and Indonesia seal treaty-level defense pact

DEFENSE PACT. Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto meets with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 20, 2024.

AAP Image/Mick Tsikas via Reuters

Australia and Indonesia share the world's longest maritime boundary and already collaborate on a number of issues, including on security and fighting people-trafficking and drug smuggling

SYDNEY, Australia – Australia and Indonesia agreed a treaty-level defense cooperation agreement which allow Australian and Indonesian militaries to operate from each other’s countries, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday, August 20.

“It will be a vital plank for our two countries to support each other’s security, which is vital to both countries, but also to the stability of the region that we share,” Albanese told a joint press conference in Canberra with Indonesia President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

Australia and Indonesia share the world’s longest maritime boundary and already collaborate on a number of issues, including security and fighting people-trafficking and drug smuggling.

“The map really determines that Australia and Indonesia as the closest of neighbors have a shared destiny, but from this moment forth, that destiny is very much defined by deep strategic trust,” Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said.

Australia has struck a number of defence deals in recent years, most notably the AUKUS military alliance with the United States and Great Britain that angered China.

Prabowo said at a forum last November that Indonesia was committed to its policy of non-alignment and would keep good ties with both China and the United States. – Rappler.com

