Australia makes monkeypox a disease of national significance

A nurse holds a monkeypox vaccine at the Northwell Health Immediate Care Center at Fire Island-Cherry Grove, in New York, USA, on July 15, 2022.

SYDNEY, Australia – Australia said on Thursday, July 28, the spread of monkeypox was now a “communicable disease incident of national significance” to allow for a more coordinated response, following the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global health emergency.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said in a statement that the National Incident Center had been activated to enhance coordination across Australia’s states and territories to manage the outbreak.

Kelly said there had been 44 cases of monkeypox in Australia, with most cases in returned international travelers, and around the world this year there had been 20,311 cases in 71 countries that have not historically reported monkeypox cases.

He said the disease is less harmful and far less transmissible than COVID-19. – Rappler.com