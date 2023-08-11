Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific
Philippines-Australia relations

Australia PM Albanese to visit Philippines with focus on maritime security

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Australia PM Albanese to visit Philippines with focus on maritime security

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks on the day he meets NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 11, 2023.

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be in Manila on September 8

SYDNEY, Australia – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would travel to the Philippines in September to discuss defense and security cooperation, the first Australian leader to visit in 20 years.

Albanese will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on September 8 to discuss strengthening cooperation on defense, maritime security and development, his office said in a statement on Friday.

“Our partnership with the Philippines is built on close defense and security cooperation, increasing economic relations and warm personal ties,” Albanese said.

The Philippines and Australia discussed pursuing joint patrols in the South China Sea during a visit by Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles in February.

Albanese will also travel in September to the ASEAN-Australia Summit in Jakarta, and the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, the statement added.

Japan, Australia may conduct South China Sea patrols with US, PH – ambassador

Japan, Australia may conduct South China Sea patrols with US, PH – ambassador

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

ASEAN

Australia

South China Sea

Southeast Asia