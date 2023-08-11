Australia PM Albanese to visit Philippines with focus on maritime security

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks on the day he meets NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 11, 2023.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be in Manila on September 8

SYDNEY, Australia – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would travel to the Philippines in September to discuss defense and security cooperation, the first Australian leader to visit in 20 years.

Albanese will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on September 8 to discuss strengthening cooperation on defense, maritime security and development, his office said in a statement on Friday.

“Our partnership with the Philippines is built on close defense and security cooperation, increasing economic relations and warm personal ties,” Albanese said.

The Philippines and Australia discussed pursuing joint patrols in the South China Sea during a visit by Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles in February.

Albanese will also travel in September to the ASEAN-Australia Summit in Jakarta, and the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, the statement added.

– Rappler.com