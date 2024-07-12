Carrier Shandong’s recent training is a routine exercise, says Chinese defense ministry

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A Philippine Navy Spokesperson says at a forum that it was a 'simple passage' of the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and they were aware of its movement

BEIJING, China – Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong’s recent far sea combat training is a routine annual arrangement and the navy will hold similar exercises routinely to improve the combatability of the carrier group, China’s defense ministry said on Friday, July 12.

Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang made the comments in a statement from the ministry, adding such drills do not have any specific targets.

Philippine Navy Spokesperson Roy Vincent Trinidad said at a forum Friday that it was a “simple passage” and they were aware of its movement.

“If they were sending a message, it was not only to the Philippines, it was also a message to our neighbours in the region, Vietnam, Taiwan,” Trinidad said.

Shandong passed close to the northern Philippines on its way to drills in the Pacific, Taiwan’s defence minister said on Wednesday, as Taipei reported dozens of warplanes joining the ship for exercises.

– Reuters