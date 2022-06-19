China announces new Hong Kong leader’s cabinet

Hong Kong's Finance Secretary Paul Chan will retain his post, while Paul Lam replaces Teresa Cheng as Justice Secretary, and Eric Chan becomes new Chief Secretary

HONG KONG – China unveiled on Sunday, June 19, a list of Hong Kong government officials in the new administration of incoming leader John Lee, set to be sworn in on July 1, when the Chinese-ruled financial hub marks the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain.

Lists from the official Xinhua news agency and the Hong Kong government showed Finance Secretary Paul Chan retains his post, while Paul Lam replaces Teresa Cheng as Justice Secretary, and Eric Chan becomes the new Chief Secretary, or No. 2 official.

Some Hong Kong media have said President Xi Jinping is expected to attend Lee’s swearing-in ceremony in Hong Kong, but it was not confirmed whether any senior mainland leaders would attend.

A British colony until 1997, Hong Kong is on high alert as COVID-19 infections have risen to more than 1,000 recently, although there is no sign yet of tighter curbs ahead of the swearing-in.

Its measures still rank among the toughest, with at least a week’s hotel quarantine for overseas visitors and mandatory daily testing for tens of thousands of people. – Rappler.com