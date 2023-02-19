China reports 98 coronavirus-related hospital deaths from February 10 to 16

IN TRANSIT. People wait to board a train at a railway station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, in Shanghai, China, on January 16, 2023.

The death toll has dropped sharply from a daily peak of 4,273 on January 4 to 6

BEIJING, China – China recorded 98 COVID-related deaths at its hospitals between February 10 to 16, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Sunday, February 19.

The death toll has dropped sharply from a daily peak of 4,273 on January 4 to 6 on Thursday, added the statement.

It also said that all cases since December were caused by Omicron variants, with 60% from the BA.5.2.48 strain and almost 29% from the BF.7.14.

It has also identified 15 local variant strains “of key concern” including one case of XBB.1 and one case of XBB.1.5.

Other variants of concern were BQ strains. – Rappler.com