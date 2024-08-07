China holds joint combat patrol near Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea

SUMMARY
China's Southern Theatre Command says it organized a joint combat patrol over the sea and airspace near the Scarborough Shoal
This is a developing story.
BEIJING, China – China’s military organized a joint combat patrol on Wednesday, August 7, over the sea and airspace near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the Southern Theatre Command said in a post on the WeChat app.
– Rappler.com
