China holds joint combat patrol near Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea

This is a developing story.

BEIJING, China – China’s military organized a joint combat patrol on Wednesday, August 7, over the sea and airspace near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the Southern Theatre Command said in a post on the WeChat app.

