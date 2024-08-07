Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific
China

China holds joint combat patrol near Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

China holds joint combat patrol near Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea
China's Southern Theatre Command says it organized a joint combat patrol over the sea and airspace near the Scarborough Shoal

This is a developing story.

BEIJING, China – China’s military organized a joint combat patrol on Wednesday, August 7, over the sea and airspace near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the Southern Theatre Command said in a post on the WeChat app.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

South China Sea