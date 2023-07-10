6 killed in kindergarten attack in China; suspect detained

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang county, had been detained, police say

A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China’s Guangdong province on Monday, July 10, killing six people and injuring one, police said.

Media reported the attack in Lianjiang county was a stabbing. The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang, had been detained, police said, adding they were investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident was the top-trending discussion on the Weibo, social media platform, with 130 million views as of 12:20 pm. – Rappler.com