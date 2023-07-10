Asia Pacific
6 killed in kindergarten attack in China; suspect detained

(1st UPDATE) The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang county, had been detained, police say

A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China’s Guangdong province on Monday, July 10, killing six people and injuring one, police said.

Media reported the attack in Lianjiang county was a stabbing. The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang, had been detained, police said, adding they were investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident was the top-trending discussion on the Weibo, social media platform, with 130 million views as of 12:20 pm. – Rappler.com

