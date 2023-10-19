China willing to strengthen coordination with Egypt, Arab countries on Israel conflict

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

XI JINPING. Journalists watch a giant screen broadcasting footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at the opening ceremony of the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF), at the media center in Beijing, China October 18, 2023.

China stresses the most urgent task is for a ceasefire and stopping the Israel-Hamas war as soon as possible, President Xi Jinping says in talks with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly

BEIJING, China – China supports Egypt’s efforts to open humanitarian corridors, and is willing to strengthen coordination with Egypt and Arab countries to promote an early, comprehensive, and lasting solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Chinese state media said on Thursday, October 19.

China appreciates Egypt’s role in cooling the situation, and stressed that the most urgent task is for a ceasefire and stopping the war as soon as possible, President Xi Jinping said in talks with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday morning.

Xi also said China is willing to work with Egypt to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, agricultural technology, and renewable energy while expanding high-quality imports from Egypt. – Rappler.com