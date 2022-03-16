Earthquake jolts Japan’s northeast coast, cuts power to parts of Tokyo

Houses and buildings are seen in an electric stoppage at the area after an earthquake at Toshima ward in Tokyo, Japan March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(1st UPDATE) The temblor is rated 6-plus on the Japanese shaking intensity scale in some areas, meaning it was too strong for people to stand, says Japanese broadcaster NHK

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Japan – A strong earthquake jolted Japan’s northeast coast on Wednesday, March 16, shaking buildings, leaving parts of Tokyo without power and triggering a tsunami warning.

The tremor registered magnitude 7.3 and as high as a 6-plus on the Japanese shaking intensity scale in some areas – too strong for people to stand, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government was working to assess the extent of any damage after the tremor.

The same region was hit by a major quake followed by a tsunami in 2011 that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Tokyo Electric Power Company said that around 2 million households were without power and that it was checking the condition of reactors at the Fukushima plant, NHK said.

Authorities warned residents in Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures to expect aftershocks. – Rappler.com