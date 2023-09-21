Explosion at hospital near Indonesia capital, bomb squad on location – police

SUMMARY
JAKARTA, Indonesia – An explosion occurred at a hospital near the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Thursday, September 21, and a bomb squad had been dispatched there, police said.
The police were quoted by news website Detik.com as saying the explosion may have come from an overheated power supplier in the radiology unit of the Eka Hospital in the Serpong area.
The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the source of the explosion. – Rappler.com
