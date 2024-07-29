Hong Kong activist convicted of getting complaint form out of prison without authorization

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: Owen Chow stands next to a colonial flag of Hong Kong and a banner displayed inside a chamber after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019.

Pro-democracy activist Owen Chow is one of 14 convicted of conspiracy to commit subversion in a landmark national security case in May which drew international criticism. He faces up to life imprisonment.

HONG KONG – A Hong Kong court on Monday, July 29, convicted pro-democracy activist Owen Chow and his solicitor Phyllis Woo of getting a complaint form meant for the ombudsman out of prison without authorization last year.

Chow, 27, and assistant solicitor Phyllis Woo, 30, were charged with “carrying an unauthorized article out of prison”.

Both earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge and decided that they would not testify or summon any witnesses.

He’s serving a sentence of more than five years in prison after being convicted for occupying the city’s legislature during the pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui said they both had the intention to smuggle the form out prison without authorization, as they both knew that the complaint form was “an unauthorized item”.

“Taking away documents or correspondence from a third party without notifying the CSD or not undergoing security checks will undoubtedly destroy the security check system in prisons,” Chui said.

Upon conviction, they face up to three years in prison and a fine of HK$2,000 ($256.19) each.

The “unauthorized article” was a complaint form which Chow gave to Woo during a legal visit at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Center on May 2 last year.

Chow’s complaint to the ombudsman related to two Chinese Buddhism books that family members tried to get to him in prison but which were banned by the Correctional Services Department (CSD).

Four CSD officers testified as the prosecution witnesses.

During the closing submission, prosecutor Vincent Lee said all document exchanges during legal visits required inspection and signature confirmation by correctional officers, according to prison rules.

Chow’s defense lawyer Jeffery Tam argued the rules allow inmates to write and send complaint forms to the ombudsman and do not specify lawyers must seek authorization before they can leave prison with such items.

Chow continued to be remanded in custody while Woo was granted bail.

The case was adjourned to August 14 to allow the defendants to make a plea for a lighter sentence.

– Rappler.com

$1 = 7.8066 Hong Kong dollars