Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Indonesia’s Bali, Java islands – geophysics agency

The quake occurs off the southern coast of East Java province, and is not expected to trigger a tsunami

JAKARTA, Indonesia – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattled Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands on Tuesday, December 6, the country’s geophysics agency said.

The quake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), and 305 kilometers southwest of Denpasar, Bali, the agency said, adding that it was not expected to trigger a tsunami.

Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors, which were felt strongly in East Java province and Bali, according to residents posting on social media. – Rappler.com