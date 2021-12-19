Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts, people warned to stay away

ERUPTION. A drone view shows smoke and ash rising from the side of Semeru volcano, in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, December 19, 2021, in this still frame obtained from social media video.

The early morning eruption results in dense white and grey ash clouds

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Indonesia’s Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday, December 19, spewing a two-kilometer (1.24-mile) high ash column, prompting authorities to warn people to stay away from the eruption range.

Earlier this month, the eruption of Semeru, Java’s tallest mountain, ejected ash clouds and pyroclastic flows that killed at least 46 people and left several missing, while thousands were displaced.

On Sunday, the early morning eruption resulted in dense white and grey ash clouds, according to Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

The agency warned nearby residents not to conduct any activities within a five-kilometer (three-mile) radius of the eruption center and to keep a 500-meter (1,500-feet) distance from riversides due to risks of lava flow.

PVMBG also told people to not conduct any activities within 13 kms (eight miles) southeast of the eruption center.

With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10 kms (six miles). – Rappler.com