Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits western Japan, tsunami alerts issued – NHK

(2nd UPDATE) Authorities issue advisories for a one-meter high tsunami for the Pacific coast of the western islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, NHK reports

TOKYO, Japan – A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit southwestern Japan on Thursday, August 8, triggering tsunami advisories, public broadcaster NHK reported, but there were no immediate signs of major damage.

NHK earlier reported the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9.

Authorities issued advisories for a one-meter high tsunami for the Pacific coast of the western islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, NHK said.

In Miyazaki prefecture on Kyushu, 20-centimeter high waves had already been observed, NHK said. – Rappler.com

