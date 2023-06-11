Japan keeps missile defense alert after North Korea deadline expires

MEETING. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend an honor guard ceremony ahead of their bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, March 16,2023.

'Japan will keep its order regarding the ballistic missile defenses for the time being,' says the Ministry of Defense

TOKYO, Japan – Japan extended its alert on ballistic missile defenses on Sunday, June 11, despite the expiration of North Korea’s deadline for launching a satellite had passed.

Japan put its ballistic missile defenses on alert last month and vowed to shoot down any projectile it deemed to threaten its territory, after North Korea notified Japan it planned to launch a satellite between May 31 and midnight on Saturday night.

“Japan will keep its order regarding the ballistic missile defenses for the time being,” the Ministry of Defense said in a brief statement that did not provide a reason.

North Korea last month informed the International Maritime Organization of the schedule of its planned satellite launch.

North Korean launched a satellite on May 31 that ended in failure, sending the booster and payload plunging into the sea, according to North Korean state media. – Rappler.com