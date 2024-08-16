Tokyo braces for Typhoon Ampil as homes evacuated, flights canceled

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A man sits in front of a closed turnstile as the high-speed "Shinkansen" bullet train services between Tokyo and Nagoya are cancelled due to Typhoon Ampil at a train station in Tokyo, Japan August 16, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Typhoon Ampil is expected to head towards the eastern region of Kanto, which includes the capital, on the afternoon of August 16

TOKYO, Japan – Japan grounded hundreds of flights and advised nearly 10,000 households to evacuate in some areas near Tokyo on Friday, August 16, as a strong typhoon caused power blackouts in the middle of a major summer holiday week.

Typhoon Ampil, categorized as “very strong” by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), was situated off the Pacific coast of Japan’s main island at 8:50 am (2350 GMT Thursday). The agency has two higher categories — “very strong” and “violent.”

The typhoon is expected to head towards the eastern region of Kanto, which includes the capital, on Friday afternoon.

Ampil has wind speeds of 45 meters per second with maximum gust of 60 meters per second (216 kilometers per hour or 134 miles per hour), according to the JMA.

“The Kanto region is expected to experience fierce winds that could cause injuries from flying debris or even overturn trucks in motion,” the JMA warned on its website.

Mobara City in Chiba Prefecture placed an evacuation order for about 18,500 residents, while dozens of other cities opened special evacuation centers and advised voluntary evacuation.

More than 2,000 households in the Kanto area were hit by blackouts in the morning before power was restored in some areas, the Tokyo Electric Power said.

ANA Holdings said it will cancel 281 domestic flights and 54 international flights slated to leave or arrive on Friday, affecting nearly 70,000 passengers.

Japan Airlines plans to cancel 281 domestic and 38 international flights, affecting about 50,000 passengers.

All the high speed “Shinkansen” bullet train services between Tokyo and Japan’s industrial heartland of Nagoya are also cancelled. – Rappler.com