Kim Jong-un congratulates Xi’s reelection with hopes for ‘more beautiful’ ties

KIM JONG-UN. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a meeting of the politburo of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 19, 2022 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 20, 2022.

The North Korean leader's statement comes after China's Xi Jinping secures a precedent-breaking third leadership term, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un sent a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping on his reelection as China’s leader, saying he hoped to further develop their ties, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday, October 23.

“The 20th Congress of the CPC offered a significant landmark for the Chinese party and people in propelling the historic process of the Chinese nation’s great prosperity under the banner of the socialist idea with the Chinese characteristics in the new era,” Kim said in the letter.

“I, together with you, will shape more a beautiful future of the DPRK-China relations meeting the demand of the times and lead the endeavors for its realization so as to continue to powerfully propel the socialist cause in the two countries,” he added.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

China’s Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new top governing body stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. – Rappler.com