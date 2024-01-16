Korean Air, Cathay Pacific aircrafts clip wings at Japan airport; no injuries

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The incident happened at the New Chitose Airport on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido amid wintry conditions

Two aircraft belonging to Korean Air Lines and Cathay Pacific Airways clipped wings at New Chitose Airport on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday, January 16, amid wintry conditions, a Korean Air official said.

No injuries were reported on either plane, Japanese media said.

The Korean Air flight had 289 passengers and crew members on board, an airline official said.

Japanese media reports had conflicting information on whether passengers were on board the Cathay Pacific aircraft. Cathay Pacific Airways could not immediately be reached for comment.

The incident happened when a towing car, which was pushing the Korean Air plane backwards ahead of departure, slipped due to snow on the ground, leading the airplane’s left wing to clip the Cathay Pacific plane’s right tail wing, the Korean Air official said.

Korean Air Lines’ initial assessment attributed the cause to a groundhandler that was towing the airplane in heavy snow, the airline official said.

An airport spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. – Rappler.com