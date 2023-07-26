Malaysia PM raises prospect of ASEAN engaging informally with Myanmar

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MALAYSIAN LEADER. Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a news conference to announce his cabinet at Putrajaya, Malaysia December 2, 2022. Reuters

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says this in a joint press conference with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who is on a state visit to Malaysia. Marcos did not comment on Myanmar.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Malaysia, one of the biggest critics of violence in military-ruled Myanmar, on Wednesday, July 26, raised the possibility of ASEAN allowing member countries to engage informally with the junta “without sacrificing the issue of human rights.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he discussed the matter with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who is in Kuala Lumpur for a state visit.

Malaysia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have previously rejected any engagement with the junta, though Thailand this year hosted an informal meeting with Myanmar citing a need to maintain dialogue.

“We did touch on Myanmar to strengthen the five-point consensus of ASEAN but also give some flexibility…for neighboring countries to engage on an informal basis without sacrificing the issue of human rights, and the treatment of minorities, particularly the Rohingya,” Anwar said in a joint press conference with Marcos.

The Philippines’ president did not comment on Myanmar.

ASEAN, which includes Myanmar among its 10 members, has pushed, without success, for the implementation of a five-point peace plan agreed with the junta shortly after a coup in early 2021.

Malaysia has been a vocal critic of the junta. Earlier this month, it urged ASEAN to strongly condemn the junta’s actions, including violence. – Rappler.com